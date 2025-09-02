Global 5G Network API Market Growth Opportunities Report 2025 | Realizing the Network-as-a-Service and Network Programmability Vision through 5G Network APIs

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Global 5G Network API Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents details of the important industry trends in 5G network API markets and presents an assessment of the industry potential. It includes information on API pricing models and the industry provider strategies to drive adoption of network APIs.

5G network APIs are emerging as a powerful enabler of monetization in the era of programmable networks, especially as standalone (SA) 5G cores become more widespread. For the first time in years, APIs offer telecom operators a viable platform to unlock application innovation, enabling new services that can dynamically tap into network capabilities such as bandwidth, latency, security, and edge computing. The opportunity is vast, with potential use cases spanning healthcare, transportation, gaming, industrial automation, and beyond.



Realizing this promise at scale will take time. It requires tight coordination among hundreds of communication service providers worldwide - each at different points in their 5G journey. API aggregators will play a central role in simplifying access, but broader ecosystem support from CPaaS platforms, cloud providers, and developer environments is equally essential.



Key Topics Covered:



Realizing the Network-as-a-Service and Network Programmability Vision through 5G Network APIs



5G APIs vs. 4G APIs; Network APIs vs. Communications APIs



Key Drivers of 5G APIs

CSP Initiatives and 5G SA Deployment

API Standardization GSMA/CAMARA

Enterprise and Cloud Demand

Aggregators and Technology Provider Initiatives

New Monetization Models

Distributed AI and AI-Driven Dynamic Application Needs

5G SA Deployments and CSP Initiatives

GSMA Operator Platform Group GSMA Open Gateway Operator Relationships and CAMARA: a deeper dive



Ecosystem and Industry Strategies

Aggregator Strategy Overview: Nokia

Network API Initiatives

Analyst Perspectives

Aggregator Strategy Overview: Aduna

5G API Initiatives

Analyst Perspective

Telco Operator Strategies

Internal API Exposure Platforms

Commercialization of APIs and Partnership with Aggregators and Platforms

Sandbox and Developer Ecosystems

Leverage Existing Enterprise Portals for 5G API On-Ramp

Pricing Mechanisms

The Strategic Imperative

Innovative Business Models

Customer Value Chain Compression

Transformative Mega Trends

Internal Challenges

Competitive Intensity

Geopolitical Chaos

Disruptive Technologies

Industry Convergence

