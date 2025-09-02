SLP FRAUD ALERT: Did Simulations Plus, Inc. Mislead Investors? Contact BFA Law about its Securities Fraud Investigation

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLP) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Simulations Plus, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/simulations-plus-inc-class-action-lawsuit.

Why Is Simulations Plus being Investigated?



Simulations Plus is a software company that develops tools for modeling and simulation in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and chemical industries. In June 2024, Simulations Plus acquired Pro-ficiency Holdings, Inc., a provider of simulation-based learning, intelligence and compliance solutions.

During the relevant period, Simulations Plus touted the integration of Pro-ficiency and represented that the acquisition would double its total addressable market and was meaningfully contributing to sales. Simulations Plus also certified that its internal controls over financial reporting were effective. In truth, it appears Simulations Plus struggled to successfully integrate Pro-ficiency and lacked effective internal controls.



The Stock Declines as the Truth Is Revealed



On April 15, 2025, the Company hired Grant Thornton LLP as its new auditor. Less than two months later, on June 11, 2025, Simulations Plus announced disappointing preliminary financial results for 3Q 2025 citing purported “[m]arket uncertainties surrounding funding, drug prices and potential tariffs” as “significant headwinds.” On this news, the price of Simulations Plus stock fell $6.39 per share, or more than 24%, from $26.44 per share on June 11, 2025, to $20.05 per share on June 12, 2025.

Then, on July 14, 2025, Simulations Plus reported its 3Q 25 financial results which included a $77.2 million charge “related to prior acquisitions.” The next day, Simulations Plus reported that it had dismissed Grant Thornton. When discussing the dismissal, Simulations Plus stated that “the Company (i) reviewed certain matters regarding segment reporting and reporting unit determinations, that it determined could not be finalized in time . . . , (ii) evaluated internal controls over financial reporting related to Sarbanes-Oxley Act Section 404(a) compliance, concluding they could not be finalized timely [], and (iii) there were no ‘reportable events’ as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K.”

However, Simulations Plus also revealed that the auditor disagreed with the Company’s characterizations and that, according to Grant Thornton, “[it] identified and communicated certain matters to management and the Audit Committee related to segment reporting and reporting unit determinations as well as internal controls over financial reporting. . . . These matters were not resolved to our satisfaction as of the date of our termination.”

On the news of the impairment charge, the dismissal of Grant Thornton, and the auditor’s findings, the price of Simulation Plus stock declined $4.50 per share, nearly 26%, from $17.47 per share on June 14, 2025, to $12.97 per share on June 15, 2025.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/simulations-plus-inc-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Simulations Plus you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/simulations-plus-inc-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/simulations-plus-inc-class-action-lawsuit

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.