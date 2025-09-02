SubQuery Announces 100M $SQT Consumer Rewards Pool

Singapore, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SubQuery has announced an update to its Consumer Rewards Programme, which now totals 100 million $SQT. The company has added Decentralised RPCs (dRPCs) to the scheme, allocating 40 million $SQT specifically to reward RPC usage.

This announcement follows the initial launch earlier this year of a 60 million $SQT pool for indexing activity, SubQuery’s largest incentive programme to date. By broadening its coverage, the SubQuery Consumer Rewards Programme has become one of Web3’s most extensive developer-focused campaigns.

Why Reward dRPC Usage?

RPCs are essential for blockchain connectivity, but most of today’s traffic is routed through a handful of large, centralised providers. This reliance introduces risks of downtime, censorship, and single points of failure.

SubQuery’s dRPCs offer an alternative: fast, reliable, censorship-resistant endpoints. By rewarding their use, SubQuery encourages developers to adopt infrastructure that is community-owned and decentralised, reducing dependence on centralised choke points.

How the Programme Operates

From 1 September 2025, rewards will be distributed monthly to verified dRPC consumers, using the same transparent leaderboard model applied to indexing.

Key programme details include:

40M SQT dRPC allocation





100M SQT total rewards pool





Public leaderboards for tracking activity





for tracking activity Monthly rewards for the top 100 dRPC users





for the top 100 dRPC users Proportional distribution based on SQT spent





based on SQT spent Eligibility limited to genuine projects





Early adopters are expected to capture significant benefits while competition remains limited.

Shaping Web3 Infrastructure

With incentives now covering both indexing and RPC usage, SubQuery is positioning itself as a comprehensive decentralised infrastructure provider. The programme is not only about rewards; it is part of a larger vision to support resilient, developer-first infrastructure for the next generation of Web3 applications.

Get Started

About SubQuery

SubQuery Network is innovating web3 infrastructure with tools that empower builders to decentralise without compromise. SubQuery’s infrastructure network offers both data indexers and RPCs — fully decentralised, production-ready, and designed for scale.



Our fast, flexible, and open data indexer supercharges thousands of dApps on nearly 300 networks. Through innovations like AI-assisted development via the SubQuery SDK and Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration, SubQuery is making it easier than ever to build, deploy, and maintain blockchain indexers. We’re not just a company — we’re a movement driving an inclusive and decentralised web3 era, together.



