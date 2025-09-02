Compliance Automation Company Benchmark Report 2025 Featuring Centraleyes, CyberSaint, Drata, LogicGate, Scytale, Sprinto, Strike Graph, Thoropass, and Vanta

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compliance Automation, 2025: A Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The world's complex regulatory landscape makes compliance management a constant challenge. Organizations are simply trying to keep pace with the proliferation of widely recognized standards, such as the California Privacy Rights Act and the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and upcoming AI Act.



Compliance automation platforms streamline and scale the compliance management process, marking a broader transition from periodic audits to a more proactive, continuous approach that prioritizes audit readiness. Compliance is also becoming part of the software development lifecycle to reduce risks before code reaches production. This shift-left approach enables earlier identification and mitigation of compliance issues, improving both product security and development efficiency.



More than 20 vendors offer solutions across a range of approaches, including compliance-first platforms, risk-driven automation tools, and traditional governance, risk, and compliance platforms that have extended their capabilities to support compliance automation. The publisher evaluated nine companies that met specific criteria for inclusion in this Frost Radar analysis.



The publisher analyzes numerous companies in an industry. Those selected for further analysis based on their leadership or other distinctions are benchmarked across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to generate their position on the Frost Radar. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company on the Frost Radar, considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.



The compliance automation market remains in its early stages. More than 20 vendors offer solutions today; of those, the publisher evaluated nine vendors in this Frost Radar analysis.

Each met the following criteria:

Offers a solution that streamlines and maintains adherence to regulations and frameworks through automation, real-time monitoring, and centralized control management.

Achieved annual revenue of at least $1 million and a market share of 1% in calendar year 2024.

Vendors that met the inclusion criteria but could not share detailed insight into their solution were excluded to ensure fair scoring and comparison.



Vendors can broadly be categorized into three main groups:

Compliance-first vendors primarily focus on automating compliance workflows, such as evidence collection, control mapping, audit readiness, and framework alignment. Some are adding risk management modules to provide a more holistic view of an organization's security posture. Those featured in this analysis include Drata, Thoropass, Scytale, Strike Graph, Sprinto, and Vanta.

Risk-driven vendors integrate compliance automation into a broader risk management framework. They offer advanced capabilities for risk identification, assessment, and mitigation and map these directly to compliance requirements to help organizations prioritize efforts based on real-time risk exposure. Two, Centrallyes and CyberSaint, are included in this analysis.

GRC platform vendors expanding into compliance automation support complex, multi-entity organizations by adding purpose-built compliance automation to their platforms. Their modules are embedded in broader governance and risk frameworks, enabling seamless integration across policy management, audit trails, and risk controls. LogicGate falls into this category.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment



Best Practices & Growth Opportunities



Next Steps



