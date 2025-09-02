Business Calling Market Report 2025: Demand for Diverse Deployment and Connectivity Models Reigns

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Calling Market: Demand for Diverse Deployment and Connectivity Models Reigns" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The insights presented in this study are drawn from either the full sample of ITDMs or the subset with moderate to high knowledge of enterprise telephony, depending on the context of the analysis.
The 2025 IT decision-maker (ITDM) survey was conducted to gain insights on the following end-user organizations' priorities:
- Demand for cloud/mobile private branch exchange (PBX)and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) functionality
- Evolution of enterprise telephony/business call control environments
- Demand for mobile voice and data services
- Demand for desktop internet protocol (IP), cordless (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) and voice over wireless local access network (VoWLAN), mobile and software communications endpoints
- Managed services adoption
This analysis will be complemented by additional ITDM survey-based reports detailing:
- IT challenges
- work style and workspace evolution
- current and future technology adoption
- communications and collaboration budgets
- trends in communications platform as a service (CPaaS)
- meeting rooms modernization
- vertical communications challenges and investment priorities
Our survey methodology was designed to meet two primary objectives:
- Capture insights from a robust sample of IT decision-makers (ITDMs) to accurately assess market trends across regions, countries, industries, and organization sizes.
- Ensure that technology-specific questions were answered by respondents with relevant expertise, specifically those with moderate to high knowledge in the respective technology areas.
To fulfill the first objective, the publisher conducted interviews with 1,198 individuals who identified as IT and/or telecom decision-makers or influencers, all of whom had visibility into IT/telecom budgets and investment priorities.
To address the second objective, respondents were segmented into three groups based on their self-reported expertise in the following areas:
- Enterprise Telephony (n = 586)
- Video Collaboration (n = 544)
- Communications Integration and CPaaS (n = 570)
Key Topics Covered:
Research Objectives and Methodology
Total Sample Versus Enterprise Telephony Sample
Total Sample Respondent Demographics
Enterprise Telephony Sample Respondent Demographics
Key Findings
Enterprise Telephony Deployment Models Evolution
- Investments in Cloud PBX or a Provider-Hosted Phone System
- Investments in Cloud PBX or a Provider-Hosted Phone System by Region
- Investments in Cloud PBX or a Provider-Hosted Phone System by Organization Size
- Past Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments
- Future Enterprise Telephony Environments by Region
- Future Enterprise Telephony Environments by Company Size
- Reasons for Keeping Telephony Capabilities on the Premises
- Shifts in Deployment Models
- Hybrid Telephony Environments Are the Norm
- Hybrid Telephony Trends by Region and Organization Size
- Hybrid Telephony Presents Challenges and Opportunities
Mobility and Communications Endpoint Trends
- Importance of Mobile Calling
- Importance of Mobile Calling by Region
- Company-Provided Mobile Phones Adoption
- Company-Provided Mobile Phones Adoption by Region
- Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Adoption
- Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Adoption by Region
- Use of Personal or Company-provided Mobile/Cellular Phones as Primary Devices to Access Business Communications Services
- Mobile Business Calling App Mobile Soft Phone Investments
- Mobile Business Calling App Mobile Soft Phone Investments by Region
- Desktop Business Calling App Desktop Soft Phone Investments
- Desktop Business Calling App Desktop Soft Phone Investments by Region
- Desired Improvements in Mobile Calling Strategy
- Desired Mobile Strategy Improvements by Region
- Desktop IP Phone Investments
- Desktop Phone Investments by Region
- DECT Phone Investments
- DECT Phone Investments by Region
- VoWLAN Phone Investments
- VoWLAN Phone Investments by Region
- Demand for Business Mobile Communications is Rising
- Different Mobile Calling Approaches Will Co-exist
- It's Not a Mobile-Only Business Communications World Yet
Managed Services Adoption
- Managed Services Use - Today and in the Future
- Use of Managed Services in the Future by Region
- Managed Services Address the Challenges of Complex Communications Environments
Appendix
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
