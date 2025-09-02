Business Calling Market Report 2025: Demand for Diverse Deployment and Connectivity Models Reigns

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Business Calling Market: Demand for Diverse Deployment and Connectivity Models Reigns" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The insights presented in this study are drawn from either the full sample of ITDMs or the subset with moderate to high knowledge of enterprise telephony, depending on the context of the analysis.



The 2025 IT decision-maker (ITDM) survey was conducted to gain insights on the following end-user organizations' priorities:

Demand for cloud/mobile private branch exchange (PBX)and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) functionality

Evolution of enterprise telephony/business call control environments

Demand for mobile voice and data services

Demand for desktop internet protocol (IP), cordless (Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications (DECT) and voice over wireless local access network (VoWLAN), mobile and software communications endpoints

Managed services adoption

This analysis will be complemented by additional ITDM survey-based reports detailing:

IT challenges

work style and workspace evolution

current and future technology adoption

communications and collaboration budgets

trends in communications platform as a service (CPaaS)

meeting rooms modernization

vertical communications challenges and investment priorities

Our survey methodology was designed to meet two primary objectives:

Capture insights from a robust sample of IT decision-makers (ITDMs) to accurately assess market trends across regions, countries, industries, and organization sizes.

Ensure that technology-specific questions were answered by respondents with relevant expertise, specifically those with moderate to high knowledge in the respective technology areas.

To fulfill the first objective, the publisher conducted interviews with 1,198 individuals who identified as IT and/or telecom decision-makers or influencers, all of whom had visibility into IT/telecom budgets and investment priorities.



To address the second objective, respondents were segmented into three groups based on their self-reported expertise in the following areas:

Enterprise Telephony (n = 586)

Video Collaboration (n = 544)

Communications Integration and CPaaS (n = 570)

Key Topics Covered:



Research Objectives and Methodology



Total Sample Versus Enterprise Telephony Sample



Total Sample Respondent Demographics



Enterprise Telephony Sample Respondent Demographics



Key Findings



Enterprise Telephony Deployment Models Evolution

Investments in Cloud PBX or a Provider-Hosted Phone System

Investments in Cloud PBX or a Provider-Hosted Phone System by Region

Investments in Cloud PBX or a Provider-Hosted Phone System by Organization Size

Past Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments

Future Enterprise Telephony Environments by Region

Future Enterprise Telephony Environments by Company Size

Reasons for Keeping Telephony Capabilities on the Premises

Shifts in Deployment Models

Hybrid Telephony Environments Are the Norm

Hybrid Telephony Trends by Region and Organization Size

Hybrid Telephony Presents Challenges and Opportunities

Mobility and Communications Endpoint Trends

Importance of Mobile Calling

Importance of Mobile Calling by Region

Company-Provided Mobile Phones Adoption

Company-Provided Mobile Phones Adoption by Region

Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Adoption

Business Mobile Voice and Data Services Adoption by Region

Use of Personal or Company-provided Mobile/Cellular Phones as Primary Devices to Access Business Communications Services

Mobile Business Calling App Mobile Soft Phone Investments

Mobile Business Calling App Mobile Soft Phone Investments by Region

Desktop Business Calling App Desktop Soft Phone Investments

Desktop Business Calling App Desktop Soft Phone Investments by Region

Desired Improvements in Mobile Calling Strategy

Desired Mobile Strategy Improvements by Region

Desktop IP Phone Investments

Desktop Phone Investments by Region

DECT Phone Investments

DECT Phone Investments by Region

VoWLAN Phone Investments

VoWLAN Phone Investments by Region

Demand for Business Mobile Communications is Rising

Different Mobile Calling Approaches Will Co-exist

It's Not a Mobile-Only Business Communications World Yet

Managed Services Adoption

Managed Services Use - Today and in the Future

Use of Managed Services in the Future by Region

Managed Services Address the Challenges of Complex Communications Environments

Appendix

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

