Digi Power X Expands Digital Asset Holdings and Accelerates Pivot to AI Infrastructure with Alabama Build-Out and Reports August 2025 Production Results

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 30, 2025 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 15, 2025.

MIAMI, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digi Power X Inc. (“Digi Power X” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DGXX / TSXV: DGX), an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops data centers, is pleased to provide unaudited comparative Bitcoin (“BTC”) production results for the month ended August 31, 2025, combined with an operations update. All monetary references are expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

During the past month, the Company participated, and continues to actively participate, in a variety of load curtailment programs that reduce BTC mining costs, as summer capacity pricing has been historically high. By contributing and performing in these load reduction programs, the Company has seen a reduction in its BTC mining costs, in addition to being able to provide crucial grid reliability to surrounding electric consumers

Monthly Production Highlights for August 2025

The Company held cash, BTC, Ethereum (“ ETH ”) and cash deposits of approximately $29 million as of August 31, 2025, as compared to $30 million on July 31, 2025 (based on a BTC price of $108,200 as of August 31, 2025 and $117,200 as of July 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap).





”) and cash deposits of approximately $29 million as of August 31, 2025, as compared to $30 million on July 31, 2025 (based on a BTC price of $108,200 as of August 31, 2025 and $117,200 as of July 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap). Digi Power X expanded its inventory of BTC from approximately 61 BTC as of July 31, 2025 to 85 BTC as of August 31, 2025, representing an increase of 37% over the previous month, through its mining activities and the purchase of BTC.





Continued to diversify the Company’s crypto portfolio with the conversion of cash into ETH during the month, bringing total ETH holdings to approximately 1,000 ETH as of August 31, 2025, representing a fair market value of approximately $4.4 million (based on a ETH price of $4,390 as of August 31, 2025 per CoinMarketCap), as compared to 516.64 ETH held as of July 31, 2025, representing a fair market value of approximately $1.9 million (based on a ETH price of $3,700 as of July 31, 2025 per CoinMarketCap). The number of ETH held by Digi Power X increased by 93% over the previous month.





The value of BTC produced at the Company’s facilities between its self-mining and colocation agreements and energy sales was approximately $3.5 million in August 2025 (based on a BTC price of $108,200 as of August 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap).





Miners running at the Company’s facilities produced approximately 24 BTC during the month between self-mining and colocation agreements, representing an approximate value of $2.6 million (based on a BTC price of $108,200 as of August 31, 2025, per CoinMarketCap).





The Company has invested approximately $5.5 million year-to-date in capital expenditures and mining infrastructure support equipment, including approximately $0.3 million in August.





Strategic Pivot to AI – Alabama Site

Mining Transition : Digi Power X has ceased BTC mining operations in Alabama, redeploying resources in that location toward AI infrastructure.

: Digi Power X has ceased BTC mining operations in Alabama, redeploying resources in that location toward AI infrastructure. Construction under way : Tier 3-certified AI-ready facilities are under construction at the Alabama site, with the first ARMS 200 pod expected for installation in December 2025 and operation beginning in Q1 2026.

: Tier 3-certified AI-ready facilities are under construction at the Alabama site, with the first ARMS 200 pod expected for installation in December 2025 and operation beginning in Q1 2026. 40 MW Critical / 55 MW Total : The Alabama campus is designed to deliver 40 MW of critical Tier 3 power capacity upon completion, backed by 55 MW of total power availability, which could support supporting more than 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs.

: The Alabama campus is designed to deliver 40 MW of critical Tier 3 power capacity upon completion, backed by 55 MW of total power availability, which could support supporting more than 10,000 NVIDIA Blackwell GPUs. Financing Strategy : Company is in advanced discussions and the capex for future growth is expected to be supported by tenant contracts and up to 70% non-dilutive debt financing, with income expected to fully cover debt service and deliver positive cash flow.





AI Data Center Expansion – ARMS 200 Platform

Provisional Patent Filed for ARMS 200, a 1 MW modular Tier 3 data center optimized for GPU-dense workloads.

Each ARMS 200 is designed to support up to 256 NVIDIA B200/B300 GPUs, with liquid cooling and dual-path power redundancy.

Future Growth: ARMS 300 and ARMS 400 models are in development for larger-scale deployments.





Strategic Partnerships & GPU Deployment

Supermicro Purchase Order: Definitive order placed with Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) for NVIDIA B200-powered systems.

NeoCloud GPU-as-a-Service: Proprietary orchestration platform enabling secure, multi-tenant GPU rentals. Pilot programs for this service are expected to commence in Q4 2025.

Alignment with NVIDIA AI Grid: Digi Power X is fully aligned with NVIDIA’s initiative to connect data centers into an integrated AI grid, positioning ARMS 200 as a ready-to-deploy module within this global compute fabric. This alignment will ensure that Digi Power X can provide customers with scalable, standards-based GPU capacity directly tied into NVIDIA’s next-generation ecosystem.





Diversified Infrastructure Strategy

BTC mining continues at Digi Power X’s other sites, with next-generation hydro-powered systems scheduled for Q1 2026 deployment.

Energy Infrastructure: Current footprint of approximately 100 MW across three sites, with expansion to more than 200 MW planned.





Operations Update

The Company currently operates with approximately 100MW of available power across its three sites and is working to expand its capacity to 200MW and beyond. The Company plans to fuel this growth using its existing asset portfolio, combined with strategic expansion through targeted acquisitions.

About Digi Power X

Digi Power X is an innovative energy infrastructure company that develops data centers to drive the expansion of sustainable energy assets.

