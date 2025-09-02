Habit Burger & Grill Unveils Its New Sirloin Steak Sandwich

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit Burger & Grill is taking the steak sandwich to the next level with its all-new Sirloin Steak Sandwich, a chef-crafted creation made with premium sirloin and craveable ingredients.

Chargrilled, garlic herb–marinated sirloin steak is layered with aged white cheddar, smoky BBQ sauce, caramelized onions, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes, and creamy garlic aioli, all on a perfectly toasted ciabatta roll. The result is a flavor-packed sandwich that steak lovers won’t forget.

“We wanted to create a steak sandwich that delivers both flavor and quality,” said Chef Jason Triail, Director of Culinary Innovation at Habit Burger & Grill. “By using premium sirloin and layered with premium ingredients, we’ve built a sandwich guests will keep coming back for.”

The steak innovation doesn’t stop at sandwiches. Guests can now elevate any of Habit’s signature salads, including the Santa Barbara Cobb, Mango Miso, Garden Ranch, Caesar, and Harvest Chopped, by adding freshly chargrilled sirloin, giving each salad a flavorful, protein-packed boost.

The new Sirloin Steak Sandwich starts at just $11.48 (price varies by location) and is available now at participating Habit Burger & Grill locations nationwide and is officially part of the core menu.

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill is known for Charburgers cooked-to-order over an open flame. But the menu extends far beyond burgers—it’s a celebration of Californian-inspired flavors. Alongside the brand’s signature Charburgers is a meaningful array of handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, and creamy shakes, ensuring there’s something for everyone. Habit Burger & Grill has earned notable recognition, with its Double Char being ranked #1 by USA Today 10Best¹, its Tempura Green Beans also reaching a #1 rank in USA Today 10Best², the brand being ranked the #1 Best Fast Casual Restaurant in USA Today 10Best³, and its Chicken Club recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal⁴. The brand was also featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and included in Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains that Need to be in Every State!” Habit Burger & Grill has since grown to almost 400 restaurants across 14 states and internationally—continuing to serve up bold fresh flavors, made-to-order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

