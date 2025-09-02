Cloud-Native Application Monitoring Platforms Company Benchmark Report 2025 | Chronosphere, Datadog, Dynatrace, Elastic, Grafana Labs, Honeycomb, ManageEngine, New Relic, SolarWinds

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cloud-Native Application Monitoring Platforms, 2025: A Frost Radar Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Frost Radar analysis benchmarks nine cloud-native application monitoring platform providers across 10 Growth and Innovation criteria to reveal their position on the Frost Radar. The publication presents competitive profiles of each company on the Frost Radar, considering their strengths and the opportunities that best fit those strengths.



The widespread adoption of containers and Kubernetes has made cloud-native applications the cornerstone of many business operations. While they enable rapid application development and delivery, their nature to scale up and disappear in seconds is beyond the static, monolithic applications that traditional monitoring tools were built for. This creates significant visibility gaps and blind spots for organizations.



Cloud-native application monitoring platforms provide organizations with in-depth visibility of applications built and deployed in cloud-native environments and examine the performance across layers of the cloud-native stacks by collecting, processing, and analyzing telemetry data, such as metrics, logs, traces, and alerts, to ensure application performance, reliability, and security.



The cloud-native application monitoring platform market is growing, but the technology rarely stands on its own; rather, it is considered as part of a broader observability platform that provides in-depth visibility from infrastructure to network layers to application performance to user experience. This is because the rapid innovation in this space has expanded the scope of monitoring and resulted in "observability" becoming the preferred term to describe the task of monitoring across a broader, multicloud, hybrid environment.



Growth Environment

The automated application development lifecycle uses CI/CD pipelines to ensure that applications are available, resilient, automatable, scalable, and manageable.

The CNCF survey found that the most common challenges related to the use of cloud-native applications are culture changes in the development team, CI/CD, lack of training, security, and monitoring.

Monitoring becomes more challenging as K8s and microservices fragment the application stack, which is radically different than what most organizations are used to with traditional applications that consist of a single, large codebase. Services in cloud-native applications are often spun up and down rapidly - sometimes even before a comprehensive monitoring process from traditional tools is completed. Many organizations deploy their cloud-native applications across different cloud service providers, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to maximize the benefits that each offers and reduce the possibility of vendor lock-in.

Failure to automatically collect and correlate telemetry data, such as metrics, logs, traces, and alerts, or have a unified view of the entire cloud-native landscape will significantly affect an organization's ability to identify, detect, and respond to performance and security issues quickly. Without this visibility, organizations must manually sieve through the massive volume of telemetry data, increasing application downtime, causing performance degradation and derailing user experience. In today's environment, where customers' demands are constantly evolving and there is little brand loyalty, a poor user experience can lead to the loss of a customer.

A cloud-native application monitoring platform examines performance across layers of the cloud-native stacks, including cloud infrastructure, workloads, and applications, as well as application-level issues such as errors and latency by collecting, processing, and analyzing telemetry data to ensure application performance, reliability, and security.

While these functionalities have shaped the core of a cloud-native application monitoring platform, rapid digital transformation has made many organizations' IT environments increasingly complex and pushed the boundaries of "monitoring" capabilities. "Observability" is now the preferred term to describe the task of monitoring across broader multicloud, hybrid environments.



This shift means a cloud-native application monitoring platform now rarely stands on its own but rather is a component of a broader observability platform that provides comprehensive visibility across the entire environment, from infrastructure and network layers to application performance and user experience. From this, the observability platform not only collects and visualizes data but also correlates telemetry data across different stack, identifies anomalies and suspicious behavior, and provides actionable insights that can enhance an organization's ability to be more proactive in risk mitigation.



Strategic Imperative

Organizations in North America historically have been early adopters of emerging technologies. This is true of cloud computing, so they were among the first to confront the operational challenges related to monitoring cloud-native applications.

Organizations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) are also embracing cloud-native technologies, which has led to the rapid growth of containers and K8s usage and made cloud-native application monitoring platforms a necessity. Wars and other geopolitical tensions in the region have prompted many to pull back on spending and focus more on maintaining a positive cash flow to weather the economic uncertainty.

Organizations in more digitally mature Asia-Pacific (APAC) countries, such as Singapore and Australia, are leading the charge in adopting cloud-native application monitoring platforms because they are further along on their digital transformation journeys than counterparts in Indonesia and the Philippines, for example, that have probably either just started or are in the middle of their journeys. However, unfavorable exchange rates and budgetary constraints might restrain adoption.

In Latin America, a combination of factors, including the region's low cloud maturity level, dearth of specialized cloud talent, and cost sensitivity, will limit investments.

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperative and Growth Environment



Frost Radar: Cloud-Native Application Monitoring Platforms



Frost Radar: Companies to Action

Chronosphere

Datadog

Dynatrace

Elastic

Grafana Labs

Honeycomb

ManageEngine

New Relic

SolarWinds

Best Practices & Growth Opportunities



Frost Radar Analytics



Next Steps: Leveraging the Frost Radar to Empower Key Stakeholders

Significance of Being on the Frost Radar

CEO's Growth Team

Investors

Customers

Board of Directors

Next Steps



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hvv2ai

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.