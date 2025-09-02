Significant Cleaning Services Celebrates Over 35 Years of Excellence

San Jose, California, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Significant Cleaning Services LLC (SCS), a family-owned commercial cleaning partner serving the Greater Bay Area, celebrates more than three and a half decades in business. Through services such as janitorial, pressure washing, and high-rise window cleaning, it has grown steadily through referrals and an insistence on doing the basics to a high standard. In an increasingly crowded market, the company remains anchored to helping clients and fostering healthier workplaces.

“I’m thinking about the everyday promises kept as we commemorate this milestone,” says President and CEO Anthony Lovaglia. “Our teams show up, notice the details others miss, and find solutions before a client has to ask. That habit of care is what sustains us. We’re proud of the craft, grateful for the people who practice it, and energized by what we can build next together.”



Significant Cleaning Services

SCS’s journey began when founder Larry Lovaglia and his wife Diane, Anthony’s parents, who were seeking to support a growing family, took on cleaning work as a second job with a straightforward philosophy. “Excel at the location in front of you, then earn the right to take on the next,” Anthony shares. One site became several, part-time hours turned into a full-time vocation, and an early operations leader joined and stayed, setting a tone of continuity and mentorship.

The company never built a sales team. Instead, satisfied property managers and facilities leaders introduced SCS to their peers, and the calendar filled one relationship at a time. That trajectory carried the business from modest origins to partnerships with major global brands, including Fortune 100 companies.

Today, SCS fields hundreds of employees across day porter and night programs, serving multi-building corporate environments and industrial parks throughout the region. A defining hallmark is SCS’s ground-up leadership pipeline. Many office and field leaders began as frontline cleaners, learned the operation from end to end, and then moved into management to train the next generation.

Expansion has consistently followed client needs. Property managers asked whether on-site staff could help beyond nightly cleaning. SCS responded by establishing a maintenance capability that now encompasses lighting replacements, fixture changes, minor plumbing repairs, furniture assembly, and junk removal, offering clients a comprehensive, single-call solution. When questions arose about exterior presentation, pressure-washing services were added for entries, sidewalks, facades, and parking areas.

Window cleaning became a defining chapter. A respected owner-operator, impressed by SCS’s reputation, approached the company to sell his high-rise window business while remaining active without the burdens of entrepreneurship. SCS structured a fair arrangement that kept his expertise in place, welcomed his team, and invested in growth.

In time, the former owner’s son assumed leadership of the division, reflecting SCS’s multi-family continuity. The result is a sophisticated, safety-first window operation serving skyline properties and architecturally complex campuses across the Bay Area. Technicians are trained in rope access, lift work, and rescue procedures.

Values have been the engine behind this arc. Reputation functions as currency and compass. It has been earned in public through consistent performance and reinvested internally to attract and develop talent. Service excellence is defined by measurable outcomes and reinforced by compliant processes, from quality-assurance inspections to priority-escalation playbooks.

Leaders focus on inspiring teams, not merely scheduling them, ensuring crews understand how their work upholds brand standards. That culture, in turn, develops professionals who advance from the janitorial floor to the conference room with confidence, credibility, and professionalism.

As SCS celebrates over 35 years of excellence, the throughline from father to son is unmistakable. The company intends to preserve the blueprint of building capacity, investing in people, and letting results speak. It does so while modernizing systems and thoughtfully broadening services, creating real value.

Media Contact

Name: SCS Team

Email: info@significantcleaning.com



