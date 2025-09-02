Hemato-Oncology Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2025-2030 Featuring Key Players Roche, Abbott, EntroGen, Qiagen, and Cepheid (Danaher) Among Others

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hemato-Oncology Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hemato oncology testing market is poised for significant growth, with market size estimated to reach USD 3.60 billion in 2024 and projected to rise to USD 7.44 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.99% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of lymphoma and myeloma, a surge in demand for personalized therapy, advancements in molecular diagnostics, and enhanced drug-diagnostics co-development.

The integration of advanced molecular diagnostics has revolutionized hemato-oncology, providing precision in the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of blood cancers. Modern techniques like real-time PCR, fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), and next-generation sequencing (NGS) are instrumental in identifying genetic alterations. For instance, CML is diagnosed using PCR-based tests, while NGS panels aid in identifying mutations in AML and ALL, crucial for devising treatment strategies. Additionally, the JAK2 V617F mutation is pivotal in diagnosing polycythemia vera.

Recent advancements include single-cell sequencing, optical genome mapping (OGM), and long-read sequencing. These technologies offer finer resolution, enabling better insights into tumor dynamics. OGM, for example, allows comprehensive cytogenomic profiling, identifying significant variants and streamlining workflows, thereby improving diagnostic precision. Notably, a study at Lille University Hospital demonstrated OGM's 93% concordance with traditional FISH, revealing additional genomic variants.

In 2024, Oxford Gene Technology introduced the SureSeq Myeloid Fusion Panel, an RNA-based NGS tool enhancing AML diagnosis by identifying over 30 critical gene fusions. Its seamless integration into NGS workflows enhances classification capabilities and reduces turnaround times in clinical settings. Further, long-read sequencing technologies from Pacific Biosciences and Oxford Nanopore are reshaping diagnostics by providing comprehensive genomic profiles, surpassing the limitations of short-read NGS.

These advanced molecular tools are redefining the hemato-oncology diagnostics landscape, empowering personalized medicine and promising improved patient outcomes. Continued innovation holds the potential to boost diagnostic speed, accuracy, and cost-effectiveness.

Lymphoma and myeloma remain among the most indicated hematologic malignancies in the United States, significantly impacting the overall cancer landscape.

Report Segmentation

The report forecasts revenue growth and analyzes market trends across various sub-markets from 2018 to 2030. It segments the global market by cancer type, product, technology, end-use, and region.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $7.44 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope 1.1. Market Segmentation and Scope 1.2. Research Methodology 1.3. Information Procurement 1.4. Information/Data Analysis 1.5. Market Formulation & Visualization 1.6. Data Validation & Publishing 1.7. Model Details 1.8. List of Secondary Sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary 2.1. Market Outlook 2.2. Segment Outlook 2.3. Competitive Insights

Chapter 3. Hemato oncology testing Market Variable Trends & Scope 3.1. Market Lineage Outlook 3.2. Market Dynamics 3.3. Hemato oncology testing Market Analysis Tools

Chapter 4. Hemato oncology testing Market: Cancer Estimates & Trend Analysis 4.1. Segment Dashboard 4.2. Hemato oncology testing Market Cancer Movement Analysis 4.3. Hemato oncology testing Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Cancer, 2018-2030 4.4. Leukemia 4.5. Lymphoma 4.6. Myeloproliferative Neoplasms 4.7. Other Cancers

Chapter 5. Hemato oncology testing Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis 5.1. Segment Dashboard 5.2. Hemato oncology testing Market Product Movement Analysis 5.3. Hemato oncology testing Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Product, 2018-2030

Chapter 6. Hemato oncology testing Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis 6.1. Segment Dashboard 6.2. Hemato oncology testing Market Technology Movement Analysis 6.3. Hemato oncology testing Market Size & Trend Analysis, By Technology, 2018-2030

Chapter 7. Hemato oncology testing Market: End Use Estimates & Trend Analysis 7.1. Segment Dashboard 7.2. Hemato oncology testing Market End Use Movement Analysis 7.3. Hemato oncology testing Market Size & Trend Analysis, By End Use, 2018-2030

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape 8.1. Market Participant Categorization 8.2. Participants Overview 8.3. Financial Performance 8.4. Product Benchmarking 8.5. Market Position Analysis, 2024 8.6. Strategy Mapping 8.7. Company Profiles 8.8. List of Other Market Players

Chapter 9. Key Takeaways

Companies Profiled

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott

EntroGen Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Cepheid (Danaher Corporation)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

ASURAGEN, INC

ArcherDX, Inc. (IDT)

