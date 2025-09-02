Highridge Medical Acquires Innovative Products from Accelus to Expand Capabilities in Spine Surgery

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highridge Medical, one of the world’s largest privately held spine companies with an innovative portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence, announced today its acquisition of the FlareHawk® and Toro™ expandable interbody fusion systems, as well as the LineSider® pedicle screw system from Accelus, a leader in expandable spinal implant technology. These strategic product acquisitions strengthen Highridge Medical’s position in the expandable interbody space by integrating Accelus’s proprietary Adaptive Geometry® implant designs into the Highridge portfolio, with enhanced offerings for both the hospital and ambulatory surgery center (ASC) settings. This transaction represents another milestone, affirming Highridge’s commitment to doubling its investment in R&D through both organic development and inorganic product and technology acquisitions, and aligns with its mission to deliver intelligent, integrated solutions that improve surgical outcomes, streamline workflows, and support value-based care.

“As we build out a compelling Highridge product portfolio and deepen our commitment to innovative minimally invasive lumbar spine solutions, we believe these Accelus products are a great strategic fit for our business,” said Rebecca Whitney, CEO of Highridge Medical. “This agreement puts the differentiated products Accelus has developed into the hands of our established and comprehensive sales force to serve a broader market, allowing us to bring a more robust portfolio of spine solutions to our current and future surgeon customers and the patients they serve.”

“The sale of these products to Highridge Medical represents a win for our current surgeon customers and many others who will gain access as a result of Highridge’s broad sales and distribution network,” added Kevin McGann, President & CEO of Accelus. “We are proud of our clinical outcomes and are confident that Highridge Medical will further elevate and expand the impact of our product portfolio to benefit more surgeons and patients.”

The FlareHawk expandable interbody fusion system features a minimal insertion profile and controlled in-situ, multiplanar expansion, designed to restore foraminal height and sagittal balance while reducing subsidence and conforming to the patient’s endplates.1 The Toro expandable interbody fusion system represents continued innovation in multidirectional expandable cage technology and novel instrumentation. The LineSider® modular pedicle screw system is appreciated for its greater procedural visibility, versatility, and efficiency.

Highridge is committed to a smooth integration process to ensure that surgeons will continue to receive exceptional service and support.

About Highridge Medical

Highridge Medical is a global medical device company committed to improving spine care by partnering with the surgeon community to drive innovation. The company has a strong portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence, including solutions for complex spine, motion preservation, and minimally invasive surgery. For further information, please visit www.highridgemedical.com.

1. Cheng BC, Swink I, Yusufbekov R, Birgelen M, Ferrara L, Coric D. Current Concepts of Contemporary Expandable Lumbar Interbody Fusion Cage Designs, Part 2: Feasibility Assessment of an Endplate Conforming Bidirectional Expandable Interbody Cage. Int J Spine Surg. 2020 Dec;14(s3):S68-S74. doi: 10.14444/7129. Epub 2020 Oct 29. PMID: 33122178; PMCID: PMC7735472.

Media Contact: Mark Richards

(512) 913-9572

mark.richards@highridgemedical.com