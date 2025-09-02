Reeflex Solutions Inc. Reports Voting Results from Annual General and Special Meeting

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reeflex Solutions Inc. (TSXV: RFX) (“Reeflex” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce voting results from the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held on August 29, 2025.

A total of 30,783,820 common shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing the votes attached to approximately 66.3% of the Company’s outstanding common shares.

The shareholders voted in favour of all matters set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated July 18, 2025. These matters include:

fixing the number of directors at five;

election of all director nominees;

the appointment of auditors MNP LLP;

approving and ratifying the Company’s stock option plan;

approving and ratifying the grant of an aggregate of 3,050,000 the Company’s stock options previously approved by the board of directors of the Company;

approving the continuance of the Company from the province of Ontario into the province of Alberta; and

approving the repeal of the Company’s prior bylaws and the adoption of new bylaws of the Company.





A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is as follows:

Name of Nominee



Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % John Babic 30,748,820 99.9 35,000 0.1 Eric Szustak 30,783,820 100 Nil Nil Shawn Szydlowski 30,783,820 100 Nil Nil Cecil Hassard 30,783,820 100 Nil Nil George Wu 30,783,820 100 Nil Nil



About Reeflex Solutions Inc.

Reeflex is a public company delivering advanced engineering and manufacturing solutions across various industry sectors. Through our wholly-owned subsidiary, Coil Solutions Inc., we provide coil tubing injectors and downhole tools for the oil & gas sector. Our manufacturing division, Ranglar Manufacturing, specializes in custom-designed mobile equipment for a wide range of industrial applications. See www.reeflex.ca.

For further information, please contact:

John Babic

President & CEO

Reeflex Solutions Inc.

Tel: (780) 909-4220

Email: john.babic@reeflex.ca

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included herein, other than statements of historical fact, including statements included in the “About Reeflex” section of this press release, are forward-looking. Generally, the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “intends”, “may”, “should”, “will” or variations of such words or similar expressions. More particularly, and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements concerning the resumption of trading of the Reeflex Shares on the TSXV and Reeflex capitalizing on opportunities for growth in its industry. Reeflex cautions that all forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex, including expectations and assumptions concerning Reeflex, as well as other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Reeflex’s filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Reeflex. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Reeflex does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirement. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.