Replimune Announces Type A Meeting Scheduled with FDA

WOBURN, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Replimune Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: REPL), a clinical stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies, today announced that a Type A meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been scheduled to discuss the complete response letter (CRL) for the Company’s Biologics License Application (BLA) for RP1 in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of advanced melanoma.

The Company submitted a briefing book to the FDA addressing the points from the CRL, highlighting prior agreements related to the patient population, criteria for PD-1 resistance, and use of literature to support contribution of components. The briefing book also includes an additional analysis of data from the BLA and addresses comments about the phase 3 confirmatory trial design.

“We are eager to engage in a productive discussion with the FDA to reach a swift resolution for the accelerated approval of RP1 in advanced melanoma,” said Sushil Patel, Ph.D., CEO of Replimune. “The melanoma community, including leading physicians and patient advocacy groups have emphasized the urgent need for access to RP1 based on the strength of the data and limited effective treatment options for this population. We remain steadfastly committed to patient access while we work with the FDA to secure regulatory approval for RP1, however, without accelerated approval based on the current application, continuation of the RP1 program in advanced melanoma, including the phase 3 confirmatory trial, will not be viable.”

About RP1

RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) is Replimune’s lead product candidate and is based on a proprietary strain of herpes simplex virus engineered and genetically armed with a fusogenic protein (GALV-GP R-) and GM-CSF intended to maximize tumor killing potency, the immunogenicity of tumor cell death, and the activation of a systemic anti-tumor immune response.

About Replimune

Replimune Group, Inc., headquartered in Woburn, MA, was founded in 2015 with the mission to transform cancer treatment by pioneering the development of novel oncolytic immunotherapies. Replimune’s proprietary RPx platform is based on a potent HSV-1 backbone intended to maximize immunogenic cell death and the induction of a systemic anti-tumor immune response. The RPx platform is intended to ignite local activity consisting of direct selective virus-mediated killing of the tumor resulting in the release of tumor derived antigens and altering of the tumor microenvironment to then activate a strong and durable systemic response. The RPx product candidates are expected to be synergistic with most established and experimental cancer treatment modalities, leading to the versatility to be developed alone or combined with a variety of other treatment options. For more information, please visit www.replimune.com.

