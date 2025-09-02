vTv Therapeutics Announces $80 Million Private Placement with Leading Healthcare Institutional Investors and the T1D Fund

Proceeds to fund ongoing CATT1 Phase 3 trial and continued development of cadisegliatin, a novel, potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes

Topline data from CATT1 Phase 3 trial on track for second half 2026

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of cadisegliatin, a novel, potential first-in-class oral adjunctive therapy to insulin being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes (“T1D”), today announced that it has entered into a purchase agreement for an $80 million private placement in public equity (“PIPE”) financing with leading healthcare institutional investors and the T1D Fund: A Breakthrough T1D Venture, LLC (“T1D Fund”). The PIPE financing is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or around September 3, 2025.

Investors in the financing include existing investors in the Company: a life sciences-focused institutional investor, Samsara BioCapital, L.P. (“Samsara”), and the T1D Fund. New investors include Trails Edge Capital Partners, and Invus.

TD Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as lead placement agents for the PIPE financing.

Pursuant to the terms of the purchase agreement, the Company is selling to the investors units consisting of an aggregate of 682,018 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock and pre-funded warrants to purchase 4,561,714 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock, with accompanying warrants to purchase an aggregate of 5,243,732 shares of the Company’s Class A Common Stock. The purchase price for a unit consisting of one share of Class A Common Stock and an accompanying warrant is $15.265 and the purchase price for a unit consisting of one pre-funded warrant and an accompanying warrant is $15.255. The exercise price of the accompanying warrants is $22.71 per share.

“This financing enables us to continue advancing the development of cadisegliatin, including the CATT1 trial, which is evaluating the potential of cadisegliatin to help reduce the frequency of level 2 and 3 hypoglycemic events and to improve glycemic control in people living with T1D. It will also provide additional runway for the Company following topline data from the study, which is expected in the second half of 2026,” said Paul Sekhri, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of vTv Therapeutics.

"We are pleased to support vTv as they advance cadisegliatin through the CATT1 Phase 3 trial for people with type 1 diabetes. This funding will enable further investigation of cadisegliatin as an adjunctive therapy to insulin, with the potential to address persistent challenges in glycemic management. The T1D Fund exists to accelerate the development of T1D treatments, prevention, and cures, and this milestone represents meaningful progress on that path," said Elizabeth Mily, CEO of the T1D Fund.

The securities described above have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Accordingly, these securities may not be offered or sold in the United States, except pursuant to an effective registration statement or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. vTv has agreed to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) pursuant to a registration rights agreement entered into concurrently with the purchase agreement, registering the resale of the shares of common stock and shares of common stock issuable upon the exercise of the pre-funded warrants and other warrants issued in this PIPE.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for type 1 diabetes (T1D). In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin, acting selectively on the liver, increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin which supports clinical investigation of improvement in glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv's clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, currently in a Phase 3 trial, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the satisfaction of the closing conditions set forth in the securities purchase agreement, the expected use of proceeds from the offering, the timing of our clinical trials, the anticipated effect of Phase 3 topline date on the Company, the benefits of cadisegliatin to people living with T1D, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures, or investments we may undertake. We qualify all our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

