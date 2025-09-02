Critical Metals Corp NASDAQ CRML – Surpasses 70% Completion Milestone of the Tanbreez Bankable Feasibility Study & Remains on Schedule for Completion on or Before Q4 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critical Metals Corp. (Nasdaq: CRML) (“Critical Metals Corp” or the “Company”), a leading critical minerals mining company, today announced that Tanbreez Mining Greenland A/S (“Tanbreez”) is approximately 70% complete on the ﬁnal stages of the Bankable Feasibility Study (BFS) for a 500,000 tons per annum mining and processing operation at the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project in South Greenland. The BFS is being led by Danish engineering ﬁrm NIRAS A/S (“NIRAS”), a globally leading multidisciplinary engineering and environmental consultancy based in Denmark. The BFS remains on track for submission in Q4 2025. In addition, NIRAS has completed environmental ﬁeldwork for the 2025 baseline sampling program.

Tony Sage, Executive Chairman of the Company, commented:

“The progress on the final BFS engineering and the completion of the 868 baseline sampling program represent a major milestone in unlocking the full potential of the Tanbreez Rare Earth Project. Our partnership with NIRAS ensures that both technical and environmental aspects are being addressed to the highest standards, reinforcing our commitment to responsible development.”

This ﬁnal BFS phase includes:

• Completion of mine design and process plant engineering

• Tailings management and water treatment strategies

• Integration of environmental and regulatory inputs

• Preparation of documentation for submission to Greenland’s MLSA





Figure 1. Proposed plant and port site.

The engineering scope encompasses detailed design of the two open pit mining phases, including blasting and haulage logistics, crushing and magnetic separation circuits, slurry transport systems, and tailings deposition infrastructure at Lake Foster. It also includes port and haul road layouts, diesel power generation, and worker accommodation facilities. NIRAS is integrating hydrological modelling, dust dispersion controls, and closure planning into the final design to ensure long-term environmental compliance, operational efficiency, and alignment with Greenland’s regulatory framework.





Figure 2 – NIRAS engineers at the proposed Tanbreez port site 27/8/2025

Once completed, which is expected in the fourth quarter of 2025, the BFS will form the central component of the Tanbreez updated Exploitation License documentation, to be submitted to the Mineral License and Safety Authority (MLSA) of Greenland, in accordance with the Greenlandic Mineral Resources Act and the specific terms of the granted exploitation license MIN 2020-54.

Figure 3 – NIRAS team undertaking August 2025 baseline marine sampling

This submission will support the progression of the project towards final approval to commence potential commercial mining operations.





Figure 4 - NIRAS FS finalization team

Completion of 2025 Baseline Sampling Program

In parallel, Critical Metals Corp confirms that environmental fieldwork for the 2025 baseline sampling program has officially been completed. This program—coordinated by NIRAS ran through August 2025 and was designed to close spatial and seasonal gaps in the existing baseline dataset.

Key components of the sampling campaign included:

Bergerhoff dust monitoring

All-year freshwater sampling across 19 stations

Sediment coring in Lake Foster and Kangerluarsuk Fjord

Arctic char population update via electrofishing

Intertidal sampling of mussels, bladderwrack, and sea scorpion









Figure 5 – NIRAS team undertaking baseline marine fauna sampling August 2025

These efforts support the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and reinforce Tanbreez’s commitment to responsible development.

About NIRAS

With nearly 70 years of experience, NIRAS has grown from a Danish consultancy into an international leader in sustainable progress. Founded by visionary engineers Jørgen Kristian Nielsen and Konrad Rauschenberger in 1956, NIRAS’s early projects in Greenland laid the foundation for their expertise in resilient and innovative solutions. Their decentralized structure fosters local expertise, adaptability and collaboration across borders and disciplines, ensuring sustainable value creation for their clients and the communities they serve.

As a multidisciplinary consultancy company with more than 3,000 employees located in 62 offices across Europe, Africa, Asia, North, and South America, NIRAS work within multiple areas from processing plants and construction over energy, water, environment, and infrastructure to third world aid and urban planning. NIRAS have 8,000 ongoing projects in more than 140 countries and their trademark is the crosscutting approach, always grounded and tailored to achieve the best outcomes for their clients and communities.

About Tanbreez

The Tanbreez Rare Earth Project is one of the world’s largest hard rock rare earth elements (REE) deposits, located in southern Greenland near the town of Qaqortoq. The project is notable for its high concentration of heavy rare earth oxides (HREOs), which are critical for high-tech applications, clean energy, and defence industries. Unlike other major TREO deposits, Tanbreez contains very low levels of uranium and thorium, making it more environmentally and politically viable.

Deposit Type: Kakortokite (a stratiform layered igneous rock rich in TREOs)

Kakortokite Estimate: ~4.7 billion tonnes of REE-bearing mineralisation

Heavy REE Content: ~27% of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO)

Location: Near Qaqortoq, southern Greenland

Target drilling: ongoing to achieve Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources

Project Stage: advanced Bankable Feasibility Study phase

Kakortokite host may not always contain any economic mineralisation of TREO.

About Critical Metals Corp.

Critical Metals Corp (Nasdaq: CRML) is a leading mining development company focused on critical metals and minerals, and producing strategic products essential to electrification and next generation technologies for Europe and its western world partners. Its flagship Project, Tanbreez, is one of the world's largest rare earth deposits and is located in Southern Greenland. The deposit is expected to have access to key transportation outlets as the area features year-round direct shipping access via deep water fjords that lead directly to the North Atlantic Ocean.

Another key asset is the Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Carinthia, 270 km south of Vienna, Austria. The Wolfsberg Lithium Project is the first fully permitted mine in Europe and is strategically located with access to established road and rail infrastructure and is expected to be the next major producer of key lithium products to support the European market. Wolfsberg is well positioned with offtake and downstream partners to become a unique and valuable asset in an expanding geostrategic critical metals portfolio.

With this strategic asset portfolio, Critical Metals Corp is positioned to become a reliable and sustainable supplier of critical minerals essential for defense applications, the clean energy transition, and next-generation technologies in the western world.

For more information, please visit https://www.criticalmetalscorp.com/.

Critical Metals Corp.

Investor Relations: ir@criticalmetalscorp.com

Media: pr@criticalmetalscorp.com

