STRATA Skin Sciences IP Portfolio Holds Exclusivity in Combination Therapies of Its XTRAC Excimer Laser with JAK Inhibitors, Systemic and Biologic Drugs, Bolstering Expansion into New Indications Like Vitiligo and Other Auto-Immune Skin Conditions

HORSHAM, Pa., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (“STRATA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today affirms its patent portfolio provides intellectual property (IP) and market exclusivity for combination therapies of its XTRAC excimer laser when used with JAK inhibitor, Systemic and Biologic drugs, bolstering new expansion opportunities as it pursues the inclusion of the expanded CPT codes including all inflammatory and autoimmune skin conditions into the CMS physician fee schedule as early as January 1, 2026.

“It is important that we continue to grow our market by expanding into new indications, maximizing revenue opportunities for the Company and our partner clinics. Foundational to this long-term growth initiative are our prescient investments in our Intellectual Property and technology, ensuring broad protection and market exclusivity. These patents will play a significant role when encountering attempts by inferior technologies to try and capture some of the upcoming available market growth. We are steadfast in our commitment to leverage the therapeutic capabilities of our technology to expand clinical applications and demonstrate our dedication to patient care, good partnership, and shareholder value. As Strata is demonstrating in its defensive litigation with LaserOptek, the company anticipates very significant damages collected and a longer-term injunctive relief protecting the years of investment into market and intellectual property creation,” said Dr. Dolev Rafaeli, STRATA Skin Sciences President and CEO.

The Company currently holds three key granted patents related to that matter. WO2021053673A1 is a worldwide method of use patent for localized treatment of a skin condition using both UVB light (Excimer laser) and at least one systemic drug. US20220305282A1 is a U.S. method of use patent that specifies use of the Excimer laser and JAK inhibitors. US20220296919A1 is a U.S. method of use patent that specifies the use of Excimer laser in combination with at least one biological drug for treatment of skin conditions. These filings are critical from a commercial and clinical perspective, as they establish intellectual property rights around combination therapies that are likely to become standard of care for difficult-to-treat conditions. In a healthcare environment moving toward personalized medicine, these patents also position the Company at the forefront of integrative dermatologic treatment—merging device-based precision with systemic immune modulation to meet unmet patient needs.

Further, the importance of these patents lies in their pioneering role in defining and protecting the combined use of Excimer laser therapy with systemic pharmacologic agents, a significant advancement in the treatment of inflammatory and autoimmune skin diseases such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, leukoderma, alopecia areata, and vitiligo. Excimer lasers, particularly at 308 nm, allow for precise, high-dose, localized UVB exposure, delivering therapeutic light energy to affected skin areas while sparing healthy tissue. When used alone, they provide rapid lesion clearance, but their effects may be short-lived in severe or systemic disease. These patents strategically address these limitations by combining phototherapy with systemic treatments—including biologic drugs and JAK inhibitors—to deliver a synergistic therapeutic effect, ranging from enhanced treatment response including prolonged remission, potential reduction of the dosage for these drugs, as well as improved safety by limiting the UV exposure to only the affected skin area.

As previously announced, the American Medical Association’s CPT Editorial Panel, in a landmark decision, approved updates to codes 96920–96922, expanding reimbursement eligibility for XTRAC Excimer Laser treatments to include all inflammatory and autoimmune skin conditions—such as vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata—in addition to psoriasis, effective January 1, 2027. By securing temporary CMS codes, STRATA seeks to make these expanded indications reimbursable as early as the 2026 rule cycle, effectively tripling the addressable patient population while improving treatment economics for both providers and the Company.

About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing, and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® excimer laser, VTRAC® lamp systems, and the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

