First US Commercial Robotic HD Mapping Procedures Successfully Completed with MAGiC Sweep Catheter

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced the successful completion of the world’s first procedures using MAGiC Sweep™, the first and only robotically-navigated high-density electrophysiology (EP) mapping catheter. The procedures were performed by Dr. Raffaele Corbisiero and Dr. Pedram Kazemian at Deborah Heart and Lung Center in Browns Mills, New Jersey.

“We’re excited to be the first to demonstrate the value of robotic high-density mapping and to offer this important innovation to our patients,” said Dr. Corbisiero, Chief of Electrophysiology at Deborah Heart and Lung Center. “The ability to create a more accurate, detailed map of complex anatomy is important in diagnosing and treating arrhythmias. We have been impressed with the catheter during our experience mapping several different arrhythmias in the atria and ventricles.”

“Navigating MAGiC Sweep to any desired cardiac location was easy, the catheter maintained stable contact with cardiac tissue, electrogram signals were very clear, and the catheter caused no ectopy in the ventricle,” added Dr. Kazemian, Program Director of EP Fellowship at Deborah Heart and Lung Center. “This is a significant leap forward for the community of robotic electrophysiologists and we look forward to the positive impact its expanded use will have on our patients and the EP field.”

Stereotaxis has initiated commercial launch of MAGiC Sweep in the United States following recent FDA clearance of the catheter. MAGiC Sweep has been submitted for regulatory clearance in Europe.



Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 150,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com

