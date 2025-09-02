Regency Centers to Present at the BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regency Centers Corporation (“Regency Centers” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: REG) today announced that the Company’s management team is scheduled to present at the BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference (the “Conference”) on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 2:15 pm ET. To access the Company’s live presentation, use the webcast registration link below.

Regency Centers Presentation Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 2:15 p.m. – 2:50 p.m. ET Webcast Link: Regency Centers BofA Securities 2025 Global Real Estate Conference

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website within 24 hours after the conclusion of the Conference – investors.regencycenters.com

About Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member. For more information, please visit RegencyCenters.com.

Kathryn McKie

904 598 7348

KathrynMcKie@RegencyCenters.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.