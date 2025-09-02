Titan Aviation Leasing, Bain Capital and Atlas Air Worldwide Launch Second Freighter Aircraft Investment Platform with $410 Million Capital Commitment

DUBLIN, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Titan Aviation Leasing, a subsidiary of Atlas Air Worldwide [“Atlas”], and Bain Capital today announced the successful closing of Titan Aircraft Investments II, DAC (“TAI 2”), a new freighter aircraft investment platform. TAI 2 launches with a $410 million capital commitment from Bain Capital and Atlas that further scales the firms’ joint venture platform that is focused on delivering flexible and efficient freighter leasing solutions worldwide.

Building on the strong performance of Titan Aircraft Investments I, Ltd. (“TAI 1”), which was established in 2019 and launched with $400 million in initial capital commitments, TAI 2 represents a milestone expansion of the freighter leasing platform to meet sustained global demand for dedicated cargo aircraft.

TAI 1 targeted long-term deployment of $1 billion in assets. Since TAI 1’s inception, Titan Aviation Leasing has acquired 19 aircraft across 11 lessees worldwide, capitalizing on secular demand for cargo aircraft driven by robust e-commerce growth.

Titan Aviation Leasing will continue to provide comprehensive aircraft and lease management services across both portfolios, leveraging its deep cargo aviation expertise to support a growing and diversified customer base.



“The successful deployment of TAI 1 has demonstrated the strength of our partnership with Bain Capital and Atlas, and the critical role Titan plays in delivering efficient, flexible freighter leasing solutions,” said Eamonn Forbes, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Titan Aviation Leasing. “We are excited to scale this platform further with TAI 2 and continue supporting the evolving needs of the global air cargo industry.”

“This expanded platform underscores our commitment to the freighter leasing sector and to building long-term solutions for our customers,” said Michael Steen, Chief Executive Officer, Atlas Air Worldwide.

“We are proud to deepen our partnership with Titan and Atlas as we expand our platform to meet the increasingly complex demands of global cargo supply chains,” said Matthew Evans, a Partner at Bain Capital. “By leveraging our combined expertise with the ability to act quickly and efficiently in a continually evolving market, we are well positioned to continue delivering flexible, high-impact solutions that help freight operators around the world meet their diverse financing needs.”

About Titan Aviation Leasing:

Titan Aviation Leasing is a freighter-centric leasing company that provides dry leasing solutions to airlines worldwide. Titan Aviation Leasing’s fleet of cargo aircraft supports customers, including international flag carriers, express operators, e-commerce providers, and regional and domestic carriers. Titan Aviation Leasing’s deep airfreight domain expertise and innovative asset management solutions help customers quickly ramp up their aviation operations while minimizing capital investment.

Titan Aviation Leasing provides management services to the joint venture, including aircraft acquisitions, lease management, passenger-to-freighter aircraft conversion oversight, technical expertise, and disposal of aircraft.



About Atlas Air Worldwide:

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Our companies operate the world’s largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777 and 767 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About Bain Capital:

Founded in 1984, Bain Capital is one of the world’s leading private investment firms. We are committed to creating lasting impact for our investors, teams, businesses, and the communities in which we live. As a private partnership, we lead with conviction and a culture of collaboration, advantages that enable us to innovate investment approaches, unlock opportunities, and create exceptional outcomes. Our global platform invests across five focus areas: Private Equity, Growth & Venture, Capital Solutions, Credit & Capital Markets, and Real Assets. In these focus areas, we bring deep sector expertise and wide-ranging capabilities. We have 24 offices on four continents, more than 1,850 employees, and approximately $185 billion in assets under management. To learn more, visit www.baincapital.com. Follow @BainCapital on LinkedIn and X (Twitter).

Contacts:

Media: CorpCommunications@atlasair.com