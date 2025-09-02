24/7 Market News Reports TEN Holdings Beta Days Are Here

DENVER, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that TEN Holdings (NASDAQ: XHLD), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services through its operating subsidiary Ten Events, Inc., previously launched an Early Adopter Program for its upcoming software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, Ten Events Pro ("Ten Pro").

This strategic initiative marks a transformative shift in TEN Holdings' operating model, signaling the Company's move toward scalable, higher-margin, recurring revenue streams by delivering advanced production capabilities through a cloud-native platform.

Ten Pro is engineered for professional-grade virtual and hybrid event production, offering enterprise users a flexible, intuitive platform for delivering town halls, investor days, product launches, and global events. From real-time production control and studio-quality visuals to deep customization and scalability, Ten Pro is designed to meet the rigorous standards of enterprise communications in the digital age.

The Early Adopter Program, which began in July 2025, offers selected organizations exclusive beta access to Ten Pro ahead of its anticipated public launch in early 2026. Participants are able to shape the platform's development by providing early-stage feedback while gaining a first-mover advantage in leveraging the tool for their own events.

Unlike traditional event production services, which are often reliant on costly labor, logistics, and hardware, Ten Pro offers automation, flexibility, and cost-efficiency through a centralized, cloud-based architecture. This approach significantly lowers the cost of production while improving speed, reliability, and user control.

TEN Holdings believes this new platform not only enhances the client experience but also opens the door to meaningful gross margin expansion, broader customer adoption, and a new growth trajectory.

Organizations interested in participating in the Early Adopter Program or learning more about Ten Pro can contact hello@tenholdingsinc.com.

About TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD)

TEN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services. Through its subsidiary, Ten Events, the Company delivers virtual, hybrid, and physical event experiences, supported by proprietary technologies including the Xyvid Pro platform. From enterprise town halls to major virtual conferences, TEN Holdings enables clients to deliver high-impact content and communications at scale.

Learn more at www.tenholdingsinc.com

