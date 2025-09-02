REQ Launches Strategic Guide Analyzing AI Narratives in Public Sector Media

Washington, D.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







This blueprint helps companies craft stronger AI stories that drive GovTech media coverage

REQ, a nationally recognized marketing and public relations firm with unmatched experience in the public sector, today announced the release of its newest whitepaper, “The Media Landscape for Public Sector AI.”

This intelligence brief is designed for executives, and technology leaders navigating the rapidly changing U.S. public sector market opportunity and offers a first-of-its-kind analysis of how public sector-focused journalists are framing stories about AI adoption across government. Companies that sell into federal, state and local government agencies will gain insights and learn about strategies for engaging with media effectively in this fast-evolving narrative.

As AI adoption accelerates across agencies—from battlefield decision-making and cybersecurity resilience to citizen services and process automation—REQ’s whitepaper delivers critical insights into the narratives shaping public perception and procurement.

A Call to Action for AI Vendors

“This whitepaper is both a mirror and a map,” said Katie Hanusik, EVP, public sector and PR practice lead at REQ PR. “It shows how the public sector AI story is being told today, and how vendors can shape tomorrow’s headlines. From infrastructure to ethics, journalists are influencing not just perception, but adoption.”

REQ’s whitepaper also offers actionable recommendations on how technology vendors can lead with credibility, align their messaging with current media demands, and position themselves as trusted voices in a crowded AI conversation.

Why It Matters

With AI poised to transform every level of government, through smarter services, faster response times, and stronger national security, REQ is equipping vendors with the insights they need to rise above the noise, navigate the media landscape, and drive real-world outcomes.

Key Themes Explored in the Report:

Modernization & ModelOps: Agencies are under pressure to move from experimentation to scale. Reporters want to know who’s operationalizing responsibly.





Cybersecurity & AI Threats: AI is both a defensive asset and a new attack vector. Media are focusing on synthetic media, agentic AI risks, and adversarial simulations.





Ethical & Regulatory Pressures: With divergent state and federal guidance, coverage is shifting toward accountability and provability in AI systems.





Citizen Services & Generative AI: Success stories are making headlines—but so are failures. Reporters are asking who’s validating public-facing AI tools.





Defense & National Security: Journalists are paying close attention to AI at the tactical edge—autonomous drones, predictive logistics, and DoD guidance.

“This whitepaper provides the blueprint for vendors seeking to align their messaging with the narratives driving real procurement conversations,” added Hanusik. “Companies need to understand and leverage every available tool to market to this lucrative and complex customer segment. You can’t just take your corporate PR and marketing strategy and apply it to your public sector targets.”

Whether you're modernizing defense systems, streamlining citizen engagement, or safeguarding infrastructure, REQ PR's whitepaper is a must-read for anyone looking to influence AI adoption in the public sector.

Download the whitepaper at http://bit.ly/47jCck7

About REQ PR

A leading public sector and B2B PR and marketing agency, REQ works with some of the most high-impact, innovative companies in the technology, healthcare, real estate, and financial services industries. REQ offers a unique blend of services that help drive toward better business outcomes for its clients, including fundraising, M&A, lead generation, recruiting, and thought leadership. The company has been named to the Adweek 100 and Inc. 5000 lists as one of the fastest growing companies in America, as well as numerous public relations, creative and workplace culture awards. For more information, visit req.co.