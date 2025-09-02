FAST TRACK GROUP to Present at the 2025 Gateway Conference on September 3, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. Pacific Time

SINGAPORE, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAST TRACK GROUP (NASDAQ: FTRK) (“Fast Track” or the “Company”), a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company, is confirmed to present at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held September 3-4 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.

Fast Track's management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 3rd at 12 p.m. Pacific Time (PT). The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here. In addition to the presentation, Fast Track executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference.

About FAST TRACK GROUP

FAST TRACK GROUP is a leading entertainment-focused event management and celebrity agency company. Since inception in Singapore in 2012, the Company has expanded across Asia Pacific, earning a reputation for being the preferred partner for event and endorsement organizers in the region. ​FAST TRACK GROUP goes beyond traditional event management, offering value-added services such as media planning, PR management, technical production planning, celebrity sourcing, celebrity engagement consultancy and event manpower support, all tailored to the highest standards.​

About The Gateway Conference

Set against the backdrop of the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, the Gateway Conference offers a unique stage for both public and private companies to introduce their stories to new audiences. The conference embodies Gateway's mission of connecting leading growth-stage companies with prospective investors, analysts, partners, and other capital markets constituents.

The event offers attendees an exclusive look at a diverse array of companies across sectors such as technology, cleantech, consumer, industrials, financial services, and healthcare. Through presentations and one-on-one meetings, investors and analysts will have exclusive access to senior company executives from over 75 private and public companies.

About Gateway Group

Gateway is a leading financial communications and digital media advisory firm specializing in assisting emerging growth companies for over 25 years. We work with businesses at various stages of corporate development, from private startups to public enterprises. Our team of experts offers decades of experience in all facets of corporate communications, including investor relations (IR) and public relations (PR), as well as cutting-edge digital media services such as branding & creative, web development, and social media. Gateway clients are industry leaders in technology, consumer, industrials, finance, business services, and more. To learn more about Gateway Group, our offerings, or how we can help meet your communications needs, visit Gateway-Grp.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

