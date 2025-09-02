IperionX Accelerates U.S. Titanium Buildout to Deliver Largest Scale and Lowest Unit-Cost Production

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX), is pleased to release its plans to accelerate U.S. titanium buildout and deliver the largest scale and lowest unit-cost production:

Commercial scalability validated by higher titanium production capacity and lower unit costs

Nameplate titanium powder capacity increased by 60% to 200 metric tons per year (tpa), driven by operational and technology process improvements with no additional capex

Projected titanium powder unit costs fall to ~US$55/kg at full utilization (from prior estimate of US$75/kg)

Structured process innovation and improvement program in execution, targeting additional titanium capacity in 2026

Titanium manufacturing sales expected to scale progressively, with a positive EBITDA inflection point by year- end 2026

The successful commissioning and increased capacity confirm the scalability of the HAMRTM and HSPTTM technologies to industrial scale, providing a platform to revolutionize the titanium industry





U.S. DoD backed expansion by mid-2027 has commenced, to become the largest volume & lowest cost U.S. producer

Accelerated 7x expansion in titanium production capacity to 1,400 tpa, positioning IperionX to be the largest volume and lowest-cost American titanium powder producer, targeting titanium powder unit cost of ~US$29/kg at full utilization

Low-capital intensity, with expansion capital of ~US$75m, including contingency, funded by U.S. DoD award of US$47.1m, existing cash of $101m i , and prospective DoD SBIR Phase III task orders of $99m

, and prospective DoD SBIR Phase III task orders of $99m Parallel rapid scaling of advanced titanium manufacturing capacity - powder metallurgy, forging, and additive systems to deliver integrated titanium supply chain capabilities





Accelerated growth targets global market and cost leadership in high-performance titanium components

Roadmap to scale titanium capacity in high-performance titanium components, targeting cost competitiveness with stainless steel and aluminum

IperionX aims for global leadership in advanced manufacturing of high-performance titanium components of +10,000 tpa by 2030

Technology-driven cost advantage – the patented titanium HAMR and HSPT technologies significantly increase manufacturing yields, while cutting process steps, energy and capex intensity, for long-term cost advantage

Scale resets the titanium cost curve – the modular process technologies scale efficiently to deliver unit-cost leadership and push the titanium cost curve structurally lower





Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX CEO said:

“Our technology and process improvements at our Virginia Titanium Manufacturing Campus have lifted nameplate titanium powder capacity to 200 tpa - and laid the groundwork for a seven-fold scale-up in titanium production to 1,400 tpa in 2027. In parallel, we’re rapidly scaling our powder metallurgy, HSPT forging and additive systems to manufacture high-performance American-made titanium components.

With a leading patented technology portfolio, we’re engineering a step-change reduction in the cost of manufacturing titanium components and building a fully integrated U.S. titanium supply chain that can serve our defense, aerospace, automotive and consumer electronics customers.”

About IperionX

IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company – using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.

Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.

IperionX’s titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, automotive and additive manufacturing.

The full release can be found here.

