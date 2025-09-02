PolyPid to Present at the 14th Meeting of the Israel Controlled Release Society Conference

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) ("PolyPid" or the "Company"), a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes, today announced that Dalit Hazan, Deputy CEO, EVP R&D, Clinical, and Regulatory Affairs, will present at the 14th meeting of the Israel Controlled Release Society (ICRS) Conference taking place at the Enjoy Hotel, Dead Sea, in Israel from September 7-9, 2025.

The presentation, titled "Novel Local Prolonged Drug Delivery: From Platform Idea to a Successful Phase III Trial," will take place on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 5:25 PM - 5:45 PM local time as part of Session 1 on "Advances in Targeted and Controlled Drug Delivery."

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. (Nasdaq: PYPD) is a late-stage biopharma company aiming to improve surgical outcomes. Through locally administered, controlled, prolonged-release therapeutics, PolyPid's proprietary PLEX (Polymer-Lipid Encapsulation matriX) technology pairs with Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs), enabling precise delivery of drugs at optimal release rates over durations ranging from several days to months. Following positive phase 3 results, New Drug Application (NDA) submission of D-PLEX₁₀₀, PolyPid's lead product candidate, for the prevention of abdominal colorectal surgical site infections, is expected in early 2026. In addition, the Company has an innovative pipeline in oncology, obesity and diabetes.

For additional Company information, please visit http://www.polypid.com and follow us on Twitter (X) and LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

PolyPid Ltd.

Ori Warshavsky

908-858-5995

IR@Polypid.com

Investor & IR Contact:

Arx | Capital Markets

North American Equities Desk

polypid@arxadvisory.com