From Field to Lab: Regula Upgrades Its Forensic Light Kit with Full Ecosystem Integration for Seamless Crime Investigations

RESTON, Va., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regula, a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions, has upgraded its Regula 3116M , a portable forensic light kit designed for high-precision detection and documentation of trace evidence directly at the crime scene. Now fully integrated with Regula Forensic Studio , the company’s unified forensic software, the Regula 3116M enables experts to capture, process, and report evidence faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Originally introduced as Regula’s first step into field-ready forensic crime scene equipment, the Regula 3116M has been enhanced to meet the evolving needs of forensic professionals and crime investigators. The system’s seamless connection to Regula Forensic Studio (via USB or Wi-Fi) ensures that forensic labs and field teams can operate with a consistent set of tools and protocols. This eliminates the need for disjointed systems and helps ensure the integrity of evidence, from the point of capture to the final report.





Crime scene investigation with the Forensic Light Kit Regula 3116M

A seamless workflow from field to report

The newly upgraded Regula 3116M is now equally optimized for both fieldwork and lab-based forensic analysis.

In the field, trace evidence is documented using the updated Regula mobile app, which ensures distortion-free photo and video capture, while allowing experts to tag contextual data such as GPS coordinates or shooting conditions. In laboratory scenarios, the capture device can be mounted on a dedicated tripod for convenient positioning over the object under examination, and can be controlled directly from Regula Forensic Studio.

Thanks to seamless integration with Regula’s ecosystem, forensic experts can use Regula Forensic Studio software for in-depth analysis of captured trace evidence. They can perform a wide range of tasks:

Processing images.

Annotating captured objects.

Markup and image overlay.

Placing visual pointers.

Applying metadata such as geolocation, descriptions, and shooting conditions.



These capabilities are especially critical for reproducing imaging parameters during forensic examinations.

The integration of Regula 3116M with Regula Forensic Studio not only facilitates and enhances the analysis of trace evidence, but also supports streamlined report generation directly within the software.

“We’ve built the Regula 3116M with one goal in mind: to give forensic professionals a portable tool that doesn’t compromise on accuracy or usability. This update isn’t just about better hardware; it’s about smarter workflows. Thanks to the seamless integration with Regula Forensic Studio, the 3116M isn’t just a light source, but a vital part of a unified investigative system,” says Alex Lewanowicz, Director of Hardware Engineering at Regula.

Customer-driven enhancements

The update also includes several improvements based on direct feedback from forensic professionals using the Regula 3116M:

Upgraded capture device: The kit now includes a new, more powerful smartphone to ensure faster, more stable image and video capture.

The kit now includes a new, more powerful smartphone to ensure faster, more stable image and video capture. New filter for detecting body fluids: An additional narrowband filter has been added directly into the capture device to enhance the contrast of biological fluids, supporting one of the most common forensic use cases during crime scene investigation.

An additional narrowband filter has been added directly into the capture device to enhance the contrast of biological fluids, supporting one of the most common forensic use cases during crime scene investigation. Optional ergonomic backpack for easier transportation: For greater mobility and convenience, even in remote or hard-to-reach locations such as forests or rugged terrain, the kit can now be supplied with a custom-designed backpack that safely holds all components of the Regula 3116M in a compact, secure layout.



To learn more about the upgrade of the Forensic Light Kit Regula 3116M, please visit Regula’s website .



About Regula

Regula is a global developer of forensic devices and identity verification solutions. With our 30+ years of experience in forensic research and the most comprehensive library of document templates in the world, we create breakthrough technologies for document and biometric verification. Our hardware and software solutions allow over 1,000 organizations and 80 border control authorities globally to provide top-notch client service without compromising safety, security, or speed. Regula has been repeatedly named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® Market Guide for Identity Verification.

Learn more at www.regulaforensics.com .

