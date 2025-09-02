AmpliTech Group Secures Over $2.5 Million in Follow-On Orders Under $40 Million LOI; Positioned to Benefit from Expanding ORAN 5G and Private 5G Adoption

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AmpliTech Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMPG, AMPGW), a designer and manufacturer of advanced signal-processing components for satellite, Public and Private 5G, and other communications networks, including complete 5G/6G systems, and a global distributor of IC packaging solutions, today announced receipt of follow-on purchase orders in excess of $2.5 million from a Tier-1 North American mobile network operator (MNO).

These additional orders bring the cumulative total received to approximately $18 million against the previously announced $40 million Letter of Intent (LOI). To date, AmpliTech has shipped more than 2,000 of its ORAN 5G radios to this customer.

“Each new order against our existing LOI underscores the customer’s confidence in the performance and reliability of our ORAN 5G technology, as well as AmpliTech’s commitment to shareholder transparency,” said Fawad Maqbool, CEO/CTO of AmpliTech Group. “We believe this continued momentum validates our strategy of providing high-performance, secure, and cost-efficient radios. Beyond fulfilling this LOI, we see a clear opportunity to expand with additional MNOs who are expected to follow suit in deploying true ORAN 5G solutions.”

Driving Adoption with Private 5G End-to-End Solutions

In addition to commercial 5G deployments, AmpliTech offers complete Private 5G (P5G) end-to-end solutions that deliver secure, high-speed connectivity from the tower to the home and business (amplitech5G.com). These turnkey P5G networks incorporate advanced AI-based IoT products such as smart cameras, traffic lights, sensors, and industrial automation systems.

By providing a secure and seamless connection to existing commercial networks, AmpliTech’s P5G systems help “fill in” coverage gaps and deliver the last mile of access for homes, enterprises, and municipalities. This approach effectively complements MNO rollouts by extending true 5G capabilities to a broader user base, accelerating adoption, and catalyzing the expansion of cost-efficient networks.

AmpliTech is virtually the only U.S.-based provider offering both commercial ORAN 5G radios and complete private 5G ecosystems, positioning the company uniquely to serve carriers, businesses, and consumers seeking end-to-end solutions.

The applications of these integrated networks are wide-ranging, including:

Autonomous mobility: supporting robo-taxis, drone operations, and smart transportation grids.

Immersive technologies: enabling real-time metaverse experiences, AR/VR platforms, and high-definition media streaming.

Healthcare and robotics: powering tele-medicine, tele-surgery, and tele-robotics with ultra-low latency.

Smart infrastructure: optimizing energy management, traffic flow, and urban planning through intelligent IoT sensors.

Industrial automation: improving factory efficiency and logistics with secure, high-bandwidth wireless connectivity.

Industry Catalysts Supporting Expansion

The company noted that several macroeconomic and technological drivers are fueling demand for advanced ORAN and P5G deployments:

Government initiatives and incentives such as broadband expansion programs and funding support for U.S.-based technology suppliers.

Economic efficiencies of ORAN architecture, lowering deployment costs while providing flexibility and scalability.

Performance advantages of true ORAN 5G and P5G, offering high speeds, reliability, and improved long-term total cost of ownership.

Global emphasis on secure supply chains, aligning with AmpliTech’s vertically integrated U.S.-based model.

“As these catalysts continue to reshape the communications landscape, we believe AmpliTech is positioned to help carriers, enterprises, and communities adopt 5G technologies that will drive the next generation of connected applications,” Mr. Maqbool added.

About AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group, Inc., comprising five divisions, AmpliTech Inc., Specialty Microwave, Spectrum Semiconductors Materials, AmpliTech Group Microwave Design Center, and AmpliTech Group True G Speed Services, is a leading designer, developer, manufacturer, and distributor of cutting-edge radio frequency (RF) microwave components and 5G network solutions. Serving global markets including satellite communications, telecommunications (5G & IoT), space exploration, defense, and quantum computing, AmpliTech Group is committed to advancing technology and innovation. For more information, please visit www.amplitechgroup.com or amplitech5G.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company, its directors or its oﬃcers with respect to, among other things, that the receipt of the follow on orders, product certification and customer relationships, will lead to further production orders, growth and profitability. The words "may" "would" "will" "expect" "estimate" "anticipate" "believe" "intend" for 5G orders and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. Other risks are identiﬁed and described in more detail in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s ﬁlings with the SEC, which are available on our website and with the SEC at sec.gov. We undertake no obligation to update, and we do not have a policy of updating or revising these forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts:

Corporate Social Media

X: @AmpliTechAMPG

Instagram: @AmpliTechAMPG

Facebook: AmpliTechInc

LinkedIn: AmpliTech Group Inc

Company Contact:

Jorge Flores

Tel: 631-521-7831

Investors@amplitechgroup.com

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE

Maxim Group LLC’s research department currently covers AmpliTech Group and certain research reports may be available to current AmpliTech Group shareholders. Please email: rep@maximgrp.com for more information.

Maxim Group is a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer. For more information regarding Maxim Group please visit: https://www.maximgrp.com/legal/disclosures.