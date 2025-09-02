Visionary Targets Expansion of Pt. Leamington Deposit, Central Newfoundland

Highlights:

Strike Extension to South : Drill test continuity between the Pt. Leamington Deposit/South Zone with airborne EM anomaly potentially doubling the near-surface strike length.

: Drill test continuity between the Pt. Leamington Deposit/South Zone with airborne EM anomaly potentially doubling the near-surface strike length. Near-Surface In-Pit Copper Stringer Zone : Resample and drill across 150m strike to assess unsampled footwall pyrite/chalcopyrite mineralization, aiming to grow near-surface copper and gold resources within the pit shell.

: Resample and drill across 150m strike to assess unsampled footwall pyrite/chalcopyrite mineralization, aiming to grow near-surface copper and gold resources within the pit shell. Deeper Footwall Horizon Exploration : Target emerging Lower Footwall Zone with drilling between historic intersections to demonstrate continuity and resource growth.

: Target emerging Lower Footwall Zone with drilling between historic intersections to demonstrate continuity and resource growth. Depth Extension of Deposit: Deepen historic holes to test the Pt. Leamington Horizon at greater depths and use modern borehole EM survey to delineate proximal high-grade copper-gold zones.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia , Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (the “Company” or “Visionary”) (TSX-V: VCG; OTCQX: CLLXF) is pleased to outline its 2025 exploration program at the 100% owned Pt. Leamington Project (the “Project”) located in central Newfoundland, where most of the volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits, such as Buchans and the Rambler / Ming deposits are located. The program, to start in Q4, following the receipt of the 2-year exploration permit, aims to expand the Pt. Leamington volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) deposit (the “Deposit”) by testing high-priority exploration targets with an emphasis on near surface resources along strike.

The exploration program, the first exploration drilling in over two decades, will focus on resource expansion, targeting higher grade zones and strike extensions. Sampling of six historic undersampled drill holes may also pave the way for a broader resampling program.

Max Porterfield, President & CEO of Visionary, stated, “With metal prices, particularly copper and gold, at elevated levels, the timing is ideal to aggressively advance our Pt. Leamington deposit. Our team has put together a comprehensive exploration program that positions us to unlock significant value by expanding the near surface copper and gold rich resource”.

Dr. Stephen Piercey, Professional Economic Geologist and Technical Advisor, "The Point Leamington deposit has not seen sustained and focused modern exploration. Based on current 43-101 compliant resources, it is one of the higher tonnage deposits in the Newfoundland Appalachians, is open in numerous directions, and it has stratigraphic and alteration characteristics like many productive VMS environments globally (e.g., Flin Flon-Snow Lake and Rambler-Ming districts). Testing the downdip and along strike extensions of the deposit is obviously a high priority and such approaches have been successful elsewhere in the Newfoundland Appalachians (e.g., Ming) and I hope Visionary will have similar successes during the exploration campaign at Point Leamington."

Peter Jones, Mining Engineer and Technical Advisor, commented, “The Pt. Leamington deposit offers a compelling opportunity to increase the near-surface resource through targeted drilling. By expanding near surface mineralization, with a focus on higher-grade copper zones and optimizing metallurgical processes, we can have a significant positive impact on project economics and pave the way for a larger-scale operation as the Project advances toward development.”

The Project is in Central NL, and is accessible by road and trails, approximately 18km and 37km from towns of Pt. Leamington and Grand Falls-Windsor and 20km from the provincial power grid. Regional mapping and lithogeochemical data indicate the volcanic stratigraphy hosting the Deposit extends well beyond the Deposit area, enhancing discovery potential. All activities will adhere to environmental and regulatory standards, with ongoing engagement with local stakeholders.

Pt. Leamington Deposit Expansion Along Strike to the South

Two diamond drill holes are planned to test key areas with the potential to double the strike extent of the Deposit near the surface to nearly 1.2km ( Pt Leamington Deposit Plan View with Electromagnetics ).

The Deposit's current strike extent is 560m, remaining open to the south. During the last exploration drill program in 2004, the South Zone, highlighted by hole PL-073 which intersected 6.73m of 0.19% Cu, 0.97 g/t Au, 3.58% Zn, 22.74 g/t Ag, was discovered. Borehole pulse electromagnetic (“BPEM”) data, modeled from surveys in the southern portion of the deposit and South Zone supports continuity between them. One hole will test the strike extension 115m along strike from PL-024, the southern most near surface hole in the Pt. Leamington resource, which intersected 39.62m of 0.20% Cu, 0.70 g/t Au, 0.67% Zn, 10.96 g/t Ag.

Alan Vowles, Geophysicist and Technical Advisor, stated, “After a thorough review of the historic BPEM data from holes surveyed in the vicinity of the South Zone, several previously unexplained offhole anomalies look promising due to the favorable geology they are located within.” Mr. Vowels, continued, “The large airborne anomaly, which is located along strike from the Pt. Leamington Deposit, is a very compelling geophysical target in that it is much stronger relative to the anomaly related to the Deposit and could potentially represent a significant volume of copper, gold and other critical minerals.”

In 2007, a modern airborne electromagnetic survey identified a 350m conductive zone that sits immediately to the south of the South Zone and is interpreted to be on the horizon that hosts the Deposit. Drill hole PL-029, a shallow 107m hole drilled 35 years before the airborne EM survey, is the closest hole to the anomalous zone. The core was not assayed, however logs note copper bearing chalcopyrite in disseminated sulphides intersected 50m down hole, interpreted to represent the favourable Pt. Leamington horizon. PL-029 will be sampled as part of a broader resampling program.

A drill hole is also planned to test the center of the conductive body and its potential to be a significant copper, gold, zinc and silver rich extension of the Deposit. This hole will be a 200m step-out from PL-072, drilled in 2000, which intersected 8.08m of 0.66% Cu, 1.08 g/t Au, 0.44% Zn, 4.76 g/t Ag from 176.7m to 184.78m. Since the airborne EM anomaly was identified in 2007 no exploration drilling has tested this target area.

Near Surface In-Pit Copper Pt. Leamington Stringer Zone

Peter Dimmell, Visionary Director and Technical Advisor, commented, “When we (Noranda) discovered Pt. Leamington in 1971, the focus was on the copper / zinc massive sulphides with the gold values noted but not a priority and sampling was more selective due to metal prices. As we advance the Deposit as a potential open pit operation, sampling of unsampled areas could grow the near surface resource, particularly in copper and gold.”

Sampling was also focused on the massive sulphide mineralization with less sampling of footwall, stringer pyrite / chalcopyrite mineralization. Six historic drill holes will be resampled and three holes drilled across ~150m strike will test the extent of the mineralization ( Pt. Leamington 3D Plan View ). Results, if successful, may expand the resource within the pit shell.

Emerging Deeper Footwall Horizon and Copper Stringer Zone

Many large VMS systems, like the Ming deposit being advanced by FireFly Metals, include stacking of VMS lenses representing multiple phases of base and precious metal mineralization, hosted at different stratigraphic levels but associated with the main VMS system ( Pt. Leamington/Ming Cross Section ). A Lower Footwall Zone (LFZ) has been identified stratigraphically below the Pt. Leamington horizon that hosts the current mineral resource. The LFZ, much of which is not included in the resource, and none of which is included in the pit-constrained resource, has not been defined ( Pt. Leamington Deposit Cross Section ).

The LFZ has been noted over a strike extent of >500m, remains open to surface, and may extend to depth. It consists of hydrothermally altered felsic volcanic rocks with stringer pyrite and base metal sulphides. Mineral assemblages are comparable to the Point Leamington Main Footwall Zone (MFZ), with grades and thicknesses that support the potential for resource growth and pit expansion. No intersections in the LFZ are contained within the pit shell including PL-004 which intersected 45.72m of 0.50% Cu and PL-055 that returned 36.28m of 0.40% Cu, which are included in the “out of pit” resource ( Pt Leamington Cross Section with Pit Shell ). The intersections along the Footwall Horizon show excellent potential for significant thickness and grades and the potential for near surface resource growth that could be included in an expanded pit.

Table 1: Intersections - Lower Footwall Zone not included in resource, outside pit shell.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Zn % Au g/t Ag g/t PL-004 195.07 240.79 45.72 0.50 0.06 0.15 3.69 Including 201.17 208.79 7.62 0.97 0.02 0.02 1.28 PL-009 243.84 256.03 12.19 0.30 0.02 0.28 2.69 PL-011 232.41 252.99 20.58 0.45 0.04 0.17 2.18 Including 236.22 242.32 6.10 0.69 0.05 0.17 3.00 PL-011 263.65 268.23 4.58 0.42 0.01 0.17 4.45

Table 2: Intersections - Lower Footwall Zone included in resource and in the pit shell.

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu % Zn % Au g/t Ag g/t PL-005 167.64 179.83 12.19 0.48 0.01 0.11 4.18 Including 175.26 176.57 1.31 3.53 0.06 0.19 12.75 PL-055 215.25 251.53 36.28 0.40 0.05 0.02 2.55 Including 231.75 240.25 8.50 0.76 0.04 0.02 5.20

Visionary plans to target the near surface extension of the LFZ vertically above PL-005. Drilling will also target the area between PL-005 and PL-011 to demonstrate continuity of mineralization both inside and outside of the resource. If successful, copper mineralization in the LFZ will contribute to resource growth.

The LFZ may also represent a separate VMS horizon, deeper in the stratigraphy. If so, it has the potential to host copper-, gold-, zinc- and silver-rich massive sulphide lenses, stacked below the Point Leamington deposit. Visionary plans to use BPEM surveys to test for, and vector towards, massive sulphides below and along strike of the LFZ and drill targets below PL-009 and along strike to increase near surface resources, and discover stacked lenses deeper in the footwall.

Expanding the Point Leamington Deposit at Depth

Many large VMS deposits extend deep below the earth’s surface like the famed Kidd Creek Mine which extends to 3km below surface or the Ming deposit defined to 1500m below surface.

The Pt. Leamington deposit has the potential to extend at depth below the constraints of the mineral resource estimate. The most recent hole, drilled in 2004, PL04-077, intersected 4.67m at 4.37 g/t Au, 15.05% Zn, 57.88 g/t Ag, 0.36% Cu and PL-056, drilled earlier, intersected 4.51m at 2.27 g/t Au, 8.84% Zn, 81.66 g/t Ag, 0.61% Cu ( Pt. Leamington Deposit Long Section ). These are the deepest holes in the Deposit, located 150 metres apart, with the Deposit open for extension below the 435 metre level.

In 1997, drill holes PL-66, and PL-65, which intersected 2.9 g/t Au, 9.2 g/t Ag over 0.86m, were the two deepest holes drilled to test the Pt. Leamington Horizon at 590m vertical depth. They are located 320m apart, with both surveyed using BPEM giving off-hole EM anomalies interpreted to reflect potential continuity of mineralization between holes. To date, no drilling has tested the area between PL-65 and PL-66. Visionary plans to deepen both holes by 200m to test the Lower Footwall Horizon and also use BPEM to give vectors to any copper/gold mineralization at depth.

The Pt. Leamington resource may represent the distal gold- and zinc-rich portion of the system with possible proximal high grade copper and gold zones untested at depth.

Sampling for Mineralogical and Metallurgical Testwork

Representative samples from the gold rich zones in the Deposit, will be used for a detailed mineralogical study and subsequently in a bench scale metallurgical test program in a commercial lab, involving a flotation program to recover copper and zinc, separate arsenic-bearing minerals, and recover gold. A focus on gold recovery will test / evaluate leaching alternatives to maximize gold recovery. Results will be used for a Preliminary Economic Evaluation (PEA) for the Project.

Point Leamington Project

The Point Leamington Project is located approximately 37km by road and trails from the City of Grand Falls-Windsor and approximately 20km from the provincial power grid. The Deposit is a large, felsic-hosted VMS deposit that dips 70 degrees to the west, has a strike length of 560m and a maximum thickness of 85m. Massive sulphides have been intercepted to a depth of 360m below surface from a total of approximately 21,714m of drilling in 72 drill holes. Regional government mapping and lithogeochemical sampling has indicated that Point Leamington’s host volcanic stratigraphy extends well beyond the vicinity of the Deposit.

The Pt. Leamington Deposit hosts a significant gold, copper, zinc, and silver resource, with a pit-constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit-constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead), and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021).

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Aaryn Hutchins, P. Geo, a qualified person under NI 43-101. Ms. Hutchins is a consultant for the Company and is independent of the Company. Historical information was verified from geological reports filed with the government by previous operators.

About Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc.

Visionary Copper and Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VCG) (OTCQX: CLLXF) is advancing its portfolio of base and precious metals rich deposits located in established Canadian mining jurisdictions. The focus of the portfolio is highlighted by the 100% owned Point Leamington Deposit in Newfoundland, located in one of the richest VMS and Gold Districts in Canada. The Company prepared a pit constrained Indicated Mineral Resource of 5.0 Mt grading 2.5 g/t AuEq for 402 koz AuEq (145.7 koz gold, 60.0 Mlb copper, 153.5 Mlb zinc, 2.0 Moz silver, 1.5 Mlb lead), a pit constrained Inferred Mineral Resource of 13.7 Mt grading 2.24 g/t AuEq for 986.5 koz AuEq (354.8 koz gold, 110.2 Mlb copper, 527.3 Mlb zinc, 6.2 Moz silver, 7.0 Mlb lead) and an out-of-pit Inferred Mineral Resource of 1.7 Mt grading 3.06 g/t AuEq for 168.5 koz AuEq (65.4 koz gold, 13.3 Mlb copper, 102.9 Mlb zinc, 1.4 Moz Ag, 2.6 Mlb lead) (see news release dated October 25, 2021). Additionally, the Company is permitting the Rainbow deposit at its rich VMS Pine Bay Project located near existing infrastructure in the Flin Flon Mining District. The Company prepared an indicated mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 3.44 Mt grading 3.59% CuEq for 272.4 Mlb CuEq (238.3 Mlb Cu, 56.9 Mlb Zn, 37.6 koz Au, 692.8 koz Ag, 2.3 Mlb Pb), an inferred mineral resource on the Rainbow deposit of 1.28 Mt grading 2.95% CuEq containing 83.4 Mlb CuEq (72.1 Mlb Cu, 19.5 Mlb Zn, 11.1 koz Au, 222.2 Koz Ag, 0.8 Mlb Pb) and an inferred mineral resource at the Pine Bay deposit of 1.0 Mt grading 2.62% Cu containing 58.1 Mlb Cu (see news release dated July 10, 2023). Additionally, the portfolio includes the Nash Creek Project located in the VMS rich Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick. A 2018 PEA generates a strong economic return with a pre-tax IRR of 34.1% (25.2% post-tax) and NPV8% of $230 million ($128 million post-tax) at $1.25 Zinc (see news release dated May 14, 2018).

