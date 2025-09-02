Sotagliflozin Provides Consistent Relative Risk Reduction in Heart Failure and Major Cardiovascular Events Across All Age Ranges, Including Greater Than 75, in Data Presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2025 Congress

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: LXRX) announced that a post-hoc analysis (“Efficacy of Sotagliflozin Among Older Adults: A Pooled Analysis of SCORED and SOLOIST-WHF”) of clinical data was presented Sunday, August 31, during an oral presentation at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) 2025 Congress in Madrid, Spain.

It is well-established that the incidence of stroke and myocardial infarction (MI, or heart attack), known collectively as major cardiovascular adverse events (MACE), rises with age, as does incidence of heart failure (HF) events. Sotagliflozin, a dual sodium-glucose cotransport 1 and 2 (SGLT-1 and SGLT-2) inhibitor, was approved by the FDA based on its demonstrated efficacy in improving HF endpoints in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) or HF. This latest Lexicon-funded analysis examined how the efficacy of sotagliflozin varies with age, particularly among older adults, and used data pooled from the two previous pivotal Phase 3 studies of sotagliflozin, SCORED and SOLOIST-WHF. The robust data set included nearly 12,000 participants, about 70% of whom were 65 or older. This age group represents a very large population in which type 2 diabetes, CKD and/or worsening HF are relatively common. Patients were evaluated by age, both categorically (≥65 years vs <65 years) and continuously. The primary endpoint was total cardiovascular (CV) death, hospitalization for HF, or urgent visit for HF. Additional endpoints included total MACE. Sotagliflozin demonstrated a consistent reduction in both endpoints, as compared to placebo across the spectrum of age.

“Among patients with type 2 diabetes and either chronic kidney disease or heart failure, the addition of sotagliflozin reduced heart failure endpoints and major adverse cardiovascular events, irrespective of age,” said Rahul Aggarwal, MD, Brigham and Women’s Hospital Heart and Vascular Center, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, lead study author and presenter of the oral presentation at ESC 2025. "Our team noted meaningful benefit in older adults, including those over the age of 65 and 75 years, who are often at the highest risk for cardiovascular events.”

“The findings are unique to sotagliflozin among SGLT inhibitors and demonstrate that people of all ages, including elderly patients, can benefit when sotagliflozin is included in their treatment regimen,” said Dr. Craig Granowitz, Lexicon’s senior vice president and chief medical officer. “Future research could focus on benefits from sotagliflozin treatment in heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction, or HFpEF, a population that is generally older and includes more women than other conditions.”

The pooled analysis of SCORED and SOLOIST-WHF included a total of 5,900 (50.0%) and 5,906 (50.0%) patients were in the sotagliflozin and placebo groups, respectively. The median age of such patients was 69 years (interquartile range: 63, 74 years), with 3,588 (30.4%) and 8,218 (69.6%) patients <65 vs ≥65 years old, respectively.

Compared to placebo, sotagliflozin reduced the rate of the primary endpoint (total CV death and hospitalization or urgent visit for HF) overall (8.5 vs 11.8 events/100 person-years [p-y]; hazard ratio [HR]: 0.72), among adults <65 years (7.6 vs 10.2 events/100 p-y; HR: 0.68), and ≥65 years (8.9 vs 12.4 events/100 p-y; HR: 0.73).

Sotagliflozin similarly reduced total MACE compared with placebo (5.7 vs 7.1 events/100 p-y; HR: 0.80), with consistent findings among adults <65 years (5.1 vs 6.2 events/100 p-y; HR: 0.79) and ≥65 years (5.9 events/100 p-y vs 7.4 events/100 p-y; HR: 0.80).

About Sotagliflozin

Discovered using Lexicon’s unique approach to gene science, sotagliflozin is an oral inhibitor of two proteins responsible for glucose regulation known as sodium-glucose cotransporter types 2 and 1 (SGLT2 and SGLT1). SGLT2 is responsible for glucose and sodium reabsorption by the kidney and SGLT1 is responsible for glucose and sodium absorption in the gastrointestinal tract. Sotagliflozin has been studied in multiple patient populations encompassing heart failure, diabetes, and chronic kidney disease in clinical studies involving approximately 20,000 patients. Sotagliflozin is also currently under investigation for another cardiac condition, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon is a biopharmaceutical company with a mission of pioneering medicines that transform patients’ lives. Through the Genome5000™ program, Lexicon’s unique genomics target discovery platform, Lexicon scientists studied the role and function of nearly 5,000 genes and identified more than 100 protein targets with significant therapeutic potential in a range of diseases. Through the precise targeting of these proteins, Lexicon is pioneering the discovery and development of innovative medicines to treat disease safely and effectively. Lexicon has a pipeline of promising drug candidates in discovery and clinical and preclinical development in neuropathic pain, hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), obesity, metabolism and other indications. For additional information, please visit www.lexpharma.com.

