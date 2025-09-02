Targa Resources Corp. Launches Non-Binding Open Season for Natural Gas Pipeline in the Delaware Basin

HOUSTON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) (“Targa” or the “Company”) announced today the launch of a non-binding open season for its proposed Forza Pipeline Project (“Forza Project”), a new interstate natural gas pipeline that will support increasing natural gas production in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico. The open season begins at 8:00 a.m. Central Standard Time September 2, 2025, and is scheduled to end at 5:00 p.m. Central Standard Time on October 2, 2025.

The Forza Project consists of 36 miles of 36-inch diameter pipe, providing 750 dekatherms per day (“Dth/d”) of primary firm transportation service from receipt points in Lea County, New Mexico to multiple delivery points near the Waha Hub in Texas, and will connect new and existing gas processing facilities to in-basin demand and other demand markets. Pending shipper interest and necessary regulatory approvals, the project is scheduled for completion in mid-2028.

Interested parties are invited to participate in the open season to secure firm transportation capacity on the Forza Project. More detailed information about the open season is available on the Natural Gas Pipelines page on Targa’s website, at https://www.targaresources.com/natural-gas-pipelines. Pro forma agreements will be made available to prospective shippers upon execution of a confidentiality agreement.

Inquiries about the Open Season or this notice should be directed to:

JB Smith

Vice President, Commercial Gas Pipelines

Targa Resources Corp.

john.smith@targaresources.com

214-420-4936

