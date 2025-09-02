Lassila & Tikanoja plc

Stock exchange release

2 September 2025 3:30 pm





Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Lassila & Tikanoja received a notification from Nordea Funds Ltd on 1 September 2025, according to which its voting rights in Lassila & Tikanoja increased over 5 percent on 29 August 2025. Nordea Funds’ direct holding in Lassila & Tikanoja increased to 1 951 870 shares and 1 982 480 votes, which is 5.03% of Lassila & Tikanoja’s total shares and 5.11% of total voting rights.

Total positions of Nordea Funds Ltd:



% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached Shares: 5.03%



Votes: 5.11% Shares: 5.03%



Votes: 5.11% 38,798,874.00 Position of previous notification (if applicable)

Less than 5%

Less than 5%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares,

ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009010854 Shares: 1,951,870.00

Votes: 1,982,480.00 Shares: 5.03%



Votes: 5.11% SUBTOTAL A Shares: 1,951,870.00

Votes: 1,982,480.00 Less than 5%



B: Financial Instrumentes according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise / Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights - - - - - SUBTOTAL B - - -

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

Hilppa Rautpalo

General Counsel and Senior Vice President, Human Resources

Additional information:

Hilppa Rautpalo tel. +358 10 636 2810



