Shareholders who lost money in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE: AI) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 21, 2025

 | Source: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is notifying investors about a securities class action lawsuit against C3.ai, Inc. ( NYSE: AI) (“C3.ai” or the “Company”).

C.ai, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit Summary

  • Class Period: February 26, 2025 – August 8, 2025
  • Court: United States District Court for the Northern District of California
  • Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2025

Allegations:

The lawsuit alleges that C3.ai and its executives misled investors by making overly positive statements while concealing material adverse facts:

  • The CEO’s health issues significantly hindered the company’s ability to close deals.
  • Management failed to minimize the impact of the CEO’s health on operations.
  • As a result, C3.ai could not deliver on its profit and growth potential.

Triggering Event:

Stock Impact:

  • August 8, 2025: Closed at $22.13/share
  • August 11, 2025: Fell to $16.47/share
  • Drop: ~25.6% in a single trading day.

Next Steps for Investors:

Contact:

