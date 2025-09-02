Silexion Therapeutics to Present at the Upcoming 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Grand Cayman, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silexion Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: SLXN) ("Silexion" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering RNA interference (RNAi) therapies for KRAS-driven cancers, today announced that senior management will be presenting at the upcoming 27th Annual H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place on September 8-10, 2025, at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York City.

Silexion's company presentation will take place on Tuesday, September 10, 2025, at 2:00 PM ET. An updated company presentation has been posted to Silexion's website in the Presentation & Events section of the Company’s investor site.

The Silexion management team will be available for in-person one-on-one investor meetings during this event. Investors attending the event may request a one-on-one meeting with Silexion through their H.C. Wainwright representative or e-mail meetings@hcwco.com





About Silexion Therapeutics

Silexion Therapeutics is a pioneering clinical stage, oncology-focused biotechnology company dedicated to the development of innovative treatments for unsatisfactorily treated solid tumor cancers which have the mutated KRAS oncogene, generally considered to be the most common oncogenic gene driver in human cancers. The company conducted a Phase 2a clinical trial in its first-generation product which showed a positive trend in comparison to the control of chemotherapy alone. Silexion is committed to pushing the boundaries of therapeutic advancements in the field of oncology, and further developing its lead product candidate for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.





