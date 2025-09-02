Bioplastics Market Global Report 2026-2036: Bioplastics Market to Surpass 15 Million Tonnes by 2036, Capturing 3-4% of Global Polymer Market

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioplastics Market 2026-2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The bioplastics industry represents a transformative investment opportunity positioned at the intersection of environmental necessity and technological innovation. With conventional plastic production exceeding 394 million tonnes annually, the urgent need for sustainable alternatives has created a rapidly expanding market with exceptional long-term growth potential. The bioplastics market demonstrated robust fundamentals in 2024, exceeding 4 million tonnes in production, and potentially reaching 15-18 million tonnes by 2036, representing a four-fold increase from current levels. This expansion would position bioplastics to capture roughly 3-4% of the total polymer market by 2036, up from the current 1%.

Conservative projections suggest the market value could exceed $120-150 billion by 2036, assuming the current growth momentum continues alongside technological improvements that reduce production costs. Bio-based biodegradable polymers, could represent the largest segment, while bio-based non-biodegradable alternatives maintain steady growth as drop-in replacements for conventional plastics.

By 2036, the geographic distribution of bioplastics production is expected to shift significantly. North America's aggressive 25% CAGR in capacity expansion suggests it could challenge Asia's current dominance, potentially capturing 25-30% of global production by 2036. Asia will likely maintain leadership but with a reduced share of approximately 45-50%, while Europe may stabilize around 15-18% despite current policy support. The next decade will witness substantial technological breakthroughs in polymer performance and cost reduction. Advanced PHA and PLA formulations are expected to achieve price parity with conventional plastics in key applications by 2030-2032. Marine-degradable polymers and second-generation feedstock technologies will mature, addressing current sustainability concerns while opening new market segments.

Application diversity will expand beyond current concentrations in packaging and fibers. By 2036, automotive components, electronics casings, and medical applications could represent 20-25% of the market as performance characteristics improve and regulatory approvals increase. Several structural factors will sustain investment attractiveness through 2036. Regulatory pressure will intensify globally, with single-use plastic bans expanding and carbon pricing mechanisms favoring bio-based alternatives. The EU's commitment of €500 million through Horizon 2025 represents early-stage support, with subsequent funding cycles likely to increase substantially. Corporate adoption will accelerate as companies integrate sustainability metrics into core business strategies. Major brands including PepsiCo, Unilever, and others are transitioning supply chains toward bio-based materials, creating stable, long-term demand.

The industry's minimal land use footprint - currently 0.013% of global agricultural area - provides significant expansion capacity without competing with food production. Technological advances in waste-to-polymer conversion and algae-based feedstocks will further reduce resource constraints while improving cost competitiveness. Investment considerations include current production cost premiums of 20-50% over conventional plastics, though this gap is narrowing annually. Scaling challenges and infrastructure requirements present near-term obstacles, while recycling system integration remains underdeveloped. However, these challenges also represent opportunities for early-stage investors to capture value as solutions emerge.

The bioplastics sector offers compelling risk-adjusted returns through 2036, supported by regulatory tailwinds, technological maturation, and fundamental demand shifts. The industry's evolution from niche applications to mainstream adoption creates multiple investment entry points across the value chain, from feedstock development to end-product manufacturing. Investors positioning themselves strategically in this expanding market can capitalize on the irreversible transition toward sustainable materials in the global economy.

The Global Bioplastics Market 2026-2036 report provides an exhaustive analysis of the bioplastics landscape through 2036, offering strategic insights for investors, manufacturers, policymakers, and supply chain stakeholders navigating this transformative sector. With the global bioplastics market projected to reach significant scale by 2036, this report delivers critical market intelligence covering production capacities, technology developments, feedstock availability, regional dynamics, and competitive positioning across all major bioplastic categories. The analysis encompasses both bio-based and biodegradable polymers, natural fibers, lignin applications, and emerging next-generation materials reshaping the plastics industry.

Report Contents include:

Global plastics market supply analysis and bioplastics positioning

Comprehensive polymer recycling landscape assessment

Bio-based versus biodegradable polymer market segmentation

Regional distribution analysis with capacity utilization rates

Next-generation bio-polymer technology roadmap

Chemical recycling integration strategies

Novel feedstock source evaluation and waste-to-bioplastics conversion

Global Production Capacity Analysis (2024-2036) Current production capacity assessment across all polymer types Detailed capacity forecasts by polymer category and geographic region Investment trend analysis and market forecasting methodologies Capacity utilization optimization strategies

Environmental Impact & Sustainability Assessment Life cycle assessment comparative analysis for major biopolymer types Land use and feedstock sustainability impact evaluation Carbon footprint comparison with fossil-based alternatives Bio-composites environmental performance metrics

Feedstock & Intermediates Market Analysis Comprehensive biorefinery process mapping and economic analysis Plant-based feedstock categories including starch, sugar crops, lignocellulosic biomass, and plant oils Waste stream utilization covering food waste, agricultural residues, forestry waste, and municipal solid waste Microbial and mineral source applications Gaseous feedstock integration including biogas and syngas utilization

Bio-based Polymer Technologies & Applications Synthetic bio-based polymers including APC, PLA, Bio-PET, Bio-PTT, Bio-PEF, Bio-PA, Bio-PBAT, PBS, Bio-PE, Bio-PP, and superabsorbent polymers Natural bio-based polymers featuring PHA, cellulose derivatives, protein-based polymers, algal and fungal materials, and chitosan applications Natural fiber comprehensive analysis covering manufacturing methods, matrix materials, and commercial applications Lignin technology applications and market opportunities

Market Applications & End-User Analysis Packaging applications (flexible and rigid) with production volume forecasts Consumer goods, automotive, building and construction sector applications Textiles and fibers market penetration analysis Electronics industry adoption patterns Agriculture and horticulture market opportunities Regional production analysis covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America

Company Profiles (575+ Companies): 3DBioFibR, 3M, 9Fiber, ADBioplastics, Adriano di Marti/Desserto, Advanced Biochemical Thailand, Aeropowder, Aemetis, AEP Polymers, AGRANA Staerke, AgroRenew, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Algaeing, Algenesis, Algal Bio, Algenol, Algenie, Alginor ASA, Algix, AmphiStar, AMSilk, Ananas Anam Ltd., An Phat Bioplastics, Anellotech, Andritz, Anqing He Xing Chemical, Ankor Bioplastics, ANPOLY Inc., Applied Bioplastics, Aquafil, Aquapak Polymers, Archer Daniel Midland Company, Arctic Biomaterials, Ardra Bio, Arekapak, Arkema, Arlanxeo, Arrow Greentech, Attis Innovations, Arzeda Corp., Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation, AVA Biochem, Avantium, Avani Eco, Avient, Axcelon Biopolymers, Ayas Renewables, Azolla, Bambooder Biobased Fibers, BASF, Bast Fiber Technologies, BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid, Bcomp, Better Fibre Technologies, Betulium, Beyond Leather Materials, Bioextrax, Bio Fab NZ, BIO-FED, Biofibre GmbH, Biofine Technology LLC, Bio2Materials, Biokemik, Bioleather, BIOLO, BioLogiQ, Biomass Resin Holdings, Biome Bioplastics, BioSolutions, Biosyntia, BIOTEC, Biofiber Tech Sweden AB, Bioform Technologies, BIO-LUTIONS International, Biophilica, Bioplastech Ltd, Bioplastix, Biopolax, Biotecam, Biotic Circular Technologies, Biotrem, Biovox, Bioweg, BlockTexx, Bloom Biorenewables, BluCon Biotech, Blue BioFuels, Blue Ocean Closures, Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology, Bolt Threads, Borealis AG, Borregaard Chemcell, Bosk Bioproducts, Bowil Biotech Sp. z o.o., B-PREG, Braskem SA, Bucha Bio Inc., Buyo Bioplastic, Burgo Group S.p.A., C16 Biosciences, Carbiolice, Carbios, Carbon Crusher, Carbonwave, Cardia Bioplastics Ltd., Cardolite, CARAPAC Company, Carapace Biopolymers, Cargill, Cass Materials Pty Ltd, Catalyxx, Cathay Industrial Biotech, Celanese Corporation, Cellicon, Cellucomp, Celluforce, CellON, Cellugy, Cellutech (Stora Enso), ChainCraft, CH-Bioforce Oy, ChakraTech, Checkerspot, Chempolis, Chitelix, Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products, Chuetsu Pulp & Paper, CIMV, Circa Group, Circular Systems, CJ Biomaterials Inc., CO2BioClean, Coastgrass ApS, COFCO Cooperation Ltd., Coffeeco Upcycle, Corn Next, Corumat Inc., Clariant, CreaFill Fibers Corporation, Cristal Union Group, Cruz Foam, CuanTec, Daesang, Daicel Corporation, Daicel Polymer Ltd., DaikyoNishikawa Corporation, Daio Paper Corporation, Daishowa Paper Products, DAK Americas LLC, Danimer Scientific, DENSO, Diamond Green Diesel, DIC Corporation, DIC Products Inc., Dispersa, DKS, Domsjo Fabriker, Domtar Paper Company, Dongnam Realize, Dongying Hebang Chemical Corp., Dow Inc., Royal DSM, DuFor Resins, DuPont, DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products, Eastman Chemical, ecoGenie biotech, Ecopel, Ecoshell, Ecovia Renewables, Ecovance, Ecovative Design, Eden Materials, EggPlant Srl, Ehime Paper Manufacturing, Emirates Biotech, EMS-Grivory, Enerkem Inc., Enkev, Eni S.p.A., Enviral, EnginZyme AB, Enzymit, Eranova, Esbottle Oy, EveryCarbon, Evolved By Nature, Evonik Industries Evrnu, FabricNano, Fairbrics, Faircraft, Far Eastern New Century Corporation, Fermentalg, Fiberlean Technologies, Fiberight, Fillerbank Limited, Fiquetex S.A.S., FKuR Kunststoff, FlexSea, Flocus, Floreon, Foamplant BV, FP Innovations, Fraunhofer Center for Chemical-Biotechnological Processes CBP, Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC, Freyzein, Fruit Leather Rotterdam, Fuji Pigment, Full Cycle Bioplastics LLC, Furukawa Electric, Futerro, Futuramat Sarl, Futurity Bio-Ventures Ltd., Gaiamer Biotechnologies, Galatea Biotech Srl, G+E GETEC Holding GmbH, Gelatex Technologies OU, Gen3Bio, Genecis Bioindustries Inc., GeneusBiotech BV, Genomatica, Gevo Inc, Global Bioenergies SA, Grabio Greentech Corporation, Grado Zero Innovation, Granbio Technologies, Green Science Alliance, GRECO, Grupp MAIP, GS Alliance, Guangzhou Bio-plus Materials Technology, Haldor Topsoe, Hattori Shoten, Hebei Casda Biomaterials, Hebei Jiheng Chemical, Hebei Xinhua Lactic Acid, Heilongjiang Chenneng Bioengineering Ltd., Helian Polymers, Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology, Henan Xinghan Biological Technology, Hengshui Jinghua Chemical, Hengli Petrochemical, Hexa Chemical/Nature Gift, Hexas Biomass Inc., Hexion Inc, Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre, Honext Material SL, HTL Biotechnology, Hubei Guangshui National Chemical, Huitong Biomaterials, Humintech GmbH, Hunan Anhua Lactic Acid, Icytos, India Glycols Ltd., Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn Bhd, Indorama Ventures Public, Ingevity, Inner Mettle, Infinited Fiber Company Oy, Iogen Corporation, Inovyn, Insempra, Inspidere B.V., Ioniqa, Itaconix, Intec Bioplastics, JeNaCell, and over 400 additional companies across the global bioplastics value chain representing feedstock suppliers, technology developers, polymer manufacturers, equipment providers, and end-user applications companies.

This report serves as the definitive resource for understanding the bioplastics market transformation through 2036, providing actionable intelligence for strategic decision-making in this rapidly evolving sustainable materials landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 What are bioplastics?

1.2 Global Plastics Market and Supply

1.3 Recycling Polymers

1.4 Bio-based and Biodegradable vs. Non-biodegradable Polymers

1.5 Regional Distribution

1.6 Next Generation Bio-based Polymers

1.7 Integration with Chemical Recycling

1.8 Novel Feedstock Sources

1.9 Turning Waste into Bioplastics

1.10 Global Bioplastics Capacity

1.11 Investment Trends and Market Forecasts

1.12 Environmental Impact and Sustainability

1.13 Bio-composites

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Types of bioplastics

2.2 Feedstocks

2.3 Bioplastics regulations

3 BIO-BASED FEEDSTOCKS AND INTERMEDIATES MARKET

3.1 Biorefineries

3.2 Bio-Based Feedstock and Land Use

3.3 Plant-Based

3.4 Waste

3.5 Microbial & Mineral Sources

3.6 Gaseous

4 BIO-BASED POLYMERS

4.1 Bio-Based or Renewable Plastics

4.2 Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics

4.3 Types

4.4 Key Market Players

4.5 Synthetic Bio-Based Polymers

4.6 Natural Bio-Based Polymers

4.7 Natural Fibers

4.8 Lignin

5 MARKETS FOR BIOPLASTICS

5.1 Packaging (Flexible and Rigid)

5.2 Consumer Goods

5.3 Automotive

5.4 Building and Construction

5.5 Textiles and Fibers

5.6 Electronics

5.7 Agriculture and Horticulture

5.8 Production of Biopolymers, by region

6 COMPANY PROFILES (575 company profiles)

