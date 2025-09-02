Shareholders who lost money in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is October 21, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP is informing investors about a class action lawsuit against Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ: NUTX) (“Nutex”).

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Case Summary: Nutex Health Inc. Securities Class Action

Class Period: August 8, 2024 – August 14, 2025

August 8, 2024 – August 14, 2025 Deadline to File Lead Plaintiff Motion: October 21, 2025

October 21, 2025 Court: United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas



Allegations

The lawsuit alleges that Nutex and its executives made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose material facts about its business and finances. Specifically, it is alleged that Nutex:

Benefited from arbitration results secured by HaloMD, which allegedly engaged in a fraudulent scheme to defraud insurance companies. Reported revenues that were unsustainable because they were tied to this alleged fraud. Overstated its remediation of internal control weaknesses over financial reporting. Failed to properly account for stock-based compensation obligations, wrongly classifying them as equity instead of liabilities. Increased the risk of delayed SEC filings due to these accounting errors. Overstated business and financial prospects through misleading positive statements.

Key Events

July 22, 2025: Blue Orca Capital report alleged Nutex used HaloMD in fraudulent arbitration schemes. Stock fell $11.18 (10.1%) , closing at $100.01 .

August 14, 2025: Nutex announced a delay in Q2 2025 financial filings due to accounting issues with stock-based compensation. Stock fell $18.22 (16.4%) , closing at $92.91 on August 15.



Investor Options

Investors who purchased Nutex securities during the Class Period may seek to be appointed as lead plaintiff .

. Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 21, 2025

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP ?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.