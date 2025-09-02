Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (GRAM) Appoints Denis Johnson as Chief Executive Officer

Grand Rapids, Michigan, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing (“GRAM” or the “Company”), a portfolio company of Arlington Capital Partners, today announced the promotion of Denis Johnson to Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2025. Mr. Johnson has served as President of GRAM since March 31, 2025.

In this new role, Mr. Johnson will lead GRAM’s next phase of growth, driving strategic expansion, operational excellence, and deepened client engagement in the aseptic manufacturing space.

Mr. Johnson brings extensive life sciences leadership and manufacturing experience to this role, including significant prior sterile fill-finish experience. His prior roles include Head of Global Manufacturing and Technical Operations at Biogen as well as leadership roles at Catalent, Boston Scientific and Johnson & Johnson. He started his career in the U.S. Army managing logistics and operations.

Matt Altman, Chairman of GRAM’s Board of Directors and a Managing Partner at Arlington Capital, commented:

“Denis’s leadership as President has already accelerated GRAM’s strong growth through the successful onboarding of new clients and products. His operational acumen and strategic vision will enhance GRAM’s ability to scale effectively and continue delivering exceptional value to our clients as we move forward.”

Mr. Johnson brings significant leadership experience and an unwavering commitment to execution and client service. He said:

“I am honored to step into the role of CEO at GRAM. As we celebrate the company’s 15th anniversary, I look forward to working with our talented team to expand our capabilities, enhance our service delivery, and uphold the high standards our clients expect.”

The Company also announced that Derek Hennecke, who has served as CEO since September 15, 2024, will return to GRAM’s Board of Directors. Mr. Altman added:

“We thank Derek for his steadfast leadership during this transition and appreciate his ongoing guidance as he resumes his role on the Board.”

About Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing

Grand River Aseptic Manufacturing is a premier parenteral contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), offering clinical through commercial sterile manufacturing services. GRAM partners with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to bring life-saving therapies to market, leveraging state-of-the-art facilities, advanced technology, and deep technical expertise. For more information, visit www.grandriverasepticmfg.com and follow GRAM on LinkedIn.

