Paylocity and Chicago Bulls Join Forces in Hometown Partnership to Empower Teams On and Off the Court

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two Chicago standouts are joining forces. Paylocity, a leading provider of cloud-based HR, Finance and IT solutions, is partnering with the Chicago Bulls in a multi-year sponsorship, tipping off a dynamic collaboration rooted in performance, innovation and a shared commitment to their hometown.

As the Official HCM Software Partner of the Chicago Bulls, Paylocity will power the team’s HR and payroll operations with its comprehensive suite of solutions, enabling the Bulls to simplify payroll, automate routine processes and enhance the workplace experience for employees across the organization.

"Through this partnership, Paylocity and the Chicago Bulls are combining our strengths to drive excellence both on and off the court," said Allison Windon, VP of Marketing, Revenue Growth & Operations for Paylocity. "With a shared commitment to innovation and teamwork, we’re streamlining the Bulls HR operations through One unified platform — while jointly investing in community programs that make a lasting difference for the employees and fans who fuel our success."

Beyond the court and back office, Paylocity will be the presenting partner of one of the Bulls’ signature community initiatives, an all-girls youth basketball clinic for Chicago-area players ages 7 to 17. The program promotes access to sports and mentorship for girls while fostering skill development on and off the court.

“The Chicago Bulls are proud to partner with Paylocity, an organization that shares our deep commitment to uplifting the Chicago community,” said Megan Donovan, Vice President of Partnership Marketing. “Together, we are creating opportunities for connection, inspiration, and growth through programs that bring fans closer to the game and each other. This partnership reflects our shared belief that investing in people is the key to building something truly special.”

Headquartered in Schaumburg, IL, Paylocity (NASDAQ: PCTY) is an award-winning provider of HR, Finance and IT solutions through one unified cloud-based platform. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses automate and streamline HR and payroll processes, attract and retain talent, and build culture and connection with their employees. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help all employees achieve their best. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

