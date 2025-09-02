Harborstone Credit Union Completes Acquisition of SaviBank

LAKEWOOD, Wash. and MOUNT VERNON, Wash., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harborstone Credit Union (“Harborstone”), headquartered in Lakewood, Washington, and SaviBank, headquartered in Mount Vernon, Washington, and its parent holding company, Savi Financial Corporation, Inc. (“Savi Financial”) (OTCPK: SVVB), announced today that they have completed the purchase and assumption transaction whereby Harborstone has acquired substantially all the assets and assumed substantially all the liabilities, including all deposits, of SaviBank.

SaviBank’s banking offices will continue to operate as branches of Harborstone. As a result of the transaction, Harborstone now has approximately $2.7 billion in assets, $2.2 billion in loans, $2.4 billion in shares and deposits and has 26 branches throughout Island, King, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Thurston, and Whatcom Counties in Washington.

Savi Financial has been paid an aggregate price in the transaction of approximately $77.6 million. However, the final price per share to be received by stockholders will be reduced to reflect post-closing expenses and other factors that Savi Financial incurs in the course of its liquidation, which are uncertain at this time. As previously announced, Savi Financial will distribute its net proceeds to shareholders in two payments, one of which will represent approximately 95% of the estimated distributable proceeds and the second of which will reflect a final distribution of all net proceeds after deducting or reserving for all liabilities of Savi Financial asserted during the liquidation of SaviBank and Savi Financial. Based on current estimates, Savi Financial estimates the aggregate distributable proceeds will total approximately $18 per Savi Financial common share, and that the first distribution will occur in September 2025 and the second will occur in the first quarter of 2026. However, the final distribution of assets to stockholders may take longer, and the proceeds ultimately distributed may be less than current estimates.

“We are excited to announce the acquisition of SaviBank. We look forward to being a part of the communities that SaviBank serves and welcome SaviBank’s customers and employees into the Harborstone family,” said Geoff Bullock, President and CEO of Harborstone. “This acquisition expands our footprint into Northwestern Washington and will result in expanded product, service and technology offerings for SaviBank’s customers. As we bring our communities together, we look forward to continued engagement in the communities we serve, fostering a strong organizational culture, and a sincere care for our members’ and customers’ financial wellness. Additionally, we are committed to working closely together with our SaviBank partners towards a smooth integration.”

Mike Cann, Chairman and President of Savi Financial Corporation added, “We are thrilled to see the acquisition of SaviBank by Harborstone come to a successful close. This milestone expands the range of products, services, and technology we can offer to the customers and communities we proudly serve, while also creating new opportunities for our employees. It’s a meaningful outcome for our shareholders as well, recognizing their trust and support over the years. In every way, this is a true win-win for all involved.”

For Savi Financial shareholders with questions, please call using the updated contact information at 360-333-0316.

Harborstone Credit Union was advised in the transaction by McQueen Financial Advisors as exclusive financial advisor and Luse Gorman, PC as legal counsel. SaviBank and Savi Financial was advised by Panoramic Capital Advisors, Inc. as exclusive financial advisor, Buchalter, A Professional Corporation, as legal counsel, and Hillworth Securities LLC provided a fairness opinion.

About Harborstone Credit Union

Harborstone Credit Union is a Washington-chartered and federally insured credit union headquartered in Lakewood, Washington. Founded in 1955 as McChord Federal Credit Union, serving airmen on McChord Air Force Base (now Joint Base Lewis McChord), Harborstone Credit Union has grown to become one of the largest credit unions in Washington State with over 95,000 members and approximately $2.7 billion in total assets. Harborstone Credit Union has 26 branches located throughout Island, King, Pierce, San Juan, Skagit, Thurston, and Whatcom Counties in Washington, and offers members a full range of products and services with the aim to assist members in achieving financial well-being through innovative financial solutions that foster thriving communities and economic vitality. For more information, please visit www.harborstone.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, such as delays or unanticipated costs in the liquidation of SaviBank or Savi Financial. In particular, the timing and amount of proceeds to be distributed to Savi Financial shareholders are subject to the timing and amount of claims asserted during the company’s liquidation process. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the companies or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the companies will be achieved. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the companies or any person acting on their behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements above. None of Harborstone Credit Union, Savi Financial, or SaviBank undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.