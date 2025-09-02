California-based CIP Real Estate Acquires Two Prime Florida Industrial Portfolios in Deals Totaling $66.45 Million

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CIP Real Estate closed on three prime industrial parks in Florida in July, bringing its total footprint in Florida to approximately 2 million square feet.

Tampa

CIP Real Estate acquired 26 acres of industrial infill land at 3600 Causeway Boulevard in Tampa at the end of July. Ground has been broken on a planned three-building complex totaling 331,000 square feet and is called Causeway Logistics Center. The highly desirable location is minutes from downtown and within view of the port which features easy access to I-4 and I-75, the primary truck routes in Central Florida.

The project will include two rear-loaded warehouses consisting of 110,000 square feet and 142,000 square feet respectively. The third building will be a 79,000-square-foot standalone warehouse with separate auto access. The buildings are designed to cater to tenants looking for space between 20,000 and 142,000 square feet, with state-of-the-art features including 32-foot warehouse clear heights, ESFR sprinkler systems, and high-end office finishes.

“It is very rare to have the opportunity to develop this type and scale of mid-bay industrial product so close to the port and the bay front communities,” said Ankoor Jivan, Southeast Acquisitions Director of CIP Real Estate. “The Tampa market is expanding considerably and lacks new supply for users in the mid-range of 20,000 to 75,000 square feet.”

CIP Real Estate was represented by JLL Capital Markets on the acquisition and debt placement.

Miami Dock-High Portfolio

Located in Miami’s Doral and Hialeah industrial submarkets, the Miami Dock-High Portfolio consists of two multi-tenant facilities with four small-bay industrial buildings totaling 156,200 square feet. Both projects are located with easy access to I-75 and Miami International Airport. Both parks feature dock-high frontload warehouse suites, ranging in size from 4,000 to 8,000 square feet, with flexible punchout demising walls to accommodate varying tenant space requirements. The portfolio is currently 86% leased.

CIP Real Estate was represented by CBRE’s Southeast mortgage broker team, led by Brian Linnihan and Taylor Crowder.

About CIP Real Estate

CIP Real Estate is a full-service real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, repositioning, re-branding, and management of industrial assets throughout West Coast, Southeast and Texas markets. Founded in 1995 and based in Irvine, CA, the company owns and manages over 10 million square feet of quality properties, with offices in Ontario (CA), Riverside (CA), Hayward (CA), Las Vegas, Charlotte, Atlanta and Dallas. www.ciprealestate.com.

Media Contact:

Christine Byrd

Christine@writerbyrd.com