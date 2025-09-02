From Huddle to Honky-Tonk: Brock Purdy Leads Ariat’s ‘Line-Men Dancing’ Campaign

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. , Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- America’s favorite sport is back and it’s time to dance. Ariat, the leading performance western and workwear brand, celebrates the season by pairing two favorite American pastimes: football and line dancing. “Line-Men Dancing” is Ariat’s latest denim and boots campaign featuring San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy. Known for masterful coordination on the field, with Ariat, Purdy and his crew show off their moves off the field. Their steps are set to an original track by country artist and Ariat ambassador Annie Bosko.

Dressed in Ariat jeans and Ariat cowboy boots from his own closet, Purdy shows off his elite footwork alongside 49ers teammate Jake Brendel, retired NFL Tight End Bear Pascoe, and a squad of Stanford players. It’s a fun twist on America’s favorite game and its most viral dance, showing a lighter side of one of football’s steadiest quarterbacks and the real chemistry he shares with fellow players and teammates.

“We knew Brock could dance, so we created a campaign that celebrates three things the Ariat community loves: football, country music, and line dancing. It also shows fans a side of Brock they don’t see on the field,” says Susan Alcala, Ariat’s Vice President of Partnership Marketing. “Our partnership with Brock has always been about showing who he truly is. It’s not just his athleticism that wins games; it’s his leadership and trust with his teammates. Those traits really shined on set when the cameras were off as he coached the guys on their footwork and laughed through everyone’s missteps — including his own.”

“Line dancing in boots might be a little tougher than running a two-minute drill in football,” Purdy says. “I’m extremely honored to partner with Ariat. I’ve wanted to work with Ariat because there are many brands who change for the world and what the world wants, but Ariat is a brand that knows who it is and stays true to that. I feel like I’m that kind of person, as well.”

“As someone who’s loved country music, line dancing and football since I was a kid, it was such a blast bringing those worlds together,” Bosko says. “From backroads to tailgates to city streets, everybody’s got a little ‘Honky Tonk Heartbeat’ in them — and that’s what this is all about. Country music and football have always gone hand-in-hand, and Ariat has done an amazing job capturing that spirit.

While the version used in ‘Line-Men Dancing’ is specific to the campaign, Bosko’s “Honky Tonk Heartbeat” can be found on her forthcoming album this fall. Embracing her west coast roots that run deep in the heart of California agricultural country, the project showcases a sound shaped by ‘90s country twang and raw, heartfelt storytelling.

The video was created by Ben Christensen, director of the viral ‘Tulsa Time’ video, who oversaw the cinematography and built the choreography from the ground up.

Fans can learn the choreography in this video with Bosko and share their own dance by tagging @AriatInternational on TikTok and Instagram. To watch the full ‘Line-Men Dancing’ video, visit Ariat’s YouTube. To learn more about the creation of the campaign and shop Brock Purdy’s favorite Ariat products, visit Ariat.com.

About Ariat International, Inc.

Founded in 1993 as “The New Breed of Boot,” Ariat was the first to integrate athletic footwear technology into boots for equestrian athletes. Today, Ariat develops innovative and award-winning performance footwear and apparel for work, outdoor, and Western lifestyles. The company takes its name from Secretariat, the greatest racehorse of all time.

Attachment