Windtree Therapeutics Stockholders Approve Key Proposals for Revenue and Profit Generation at the Special Stockholder Meeting

The Special Stockholder Meeting on August 28, 2025 recorded the proxy voting approvals of all ten of the Windtree proposals by stockholders

The stockholder approved proposals provide the foundation for Windtree revenue generating deals in environmental services

Windtree is choosing to focus on environmental services and other revenue generating businesses – the Company will not move forward with the cryptocurrency treasury strategy

Company continues to move forward with potential deals for both biotech assets that will bring in near term cash and long term milestones and royalties

WARRINGTON, Pa., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (“Windtree” or “the Company”) (OTCID: WINT), a diversified company with several divisions and focused on becoming a revenue generating company, announced that key proposals for its corporate strategy were approved at the Special Stockholder Meeting on August 28, 2025.

The proxy voting reached a quorum prior to the meeting date and all ten of the proposals were approved by stockholder proxy voters. Two proposals were related to the environmental services company transaction planned by the Company. That transaction will provide a path to revenue generation and the opportunity to add additional environmental services companies for scale. The corporate plan targets potential profitability for the Windtree Environmental Services division when a future acquisition is completed.

Another key area for the Company approved by stockholders is planning for growth through potential deals by increasing authorized shares from 125 million to 1 billion. Flexibility of financial instruments that could utilize equity is provided by this stockholder approved proposal.

To ensure we are focused on our core strategy and as previously stated by the Company, it plans to find partnership for the cardiovascular and oncology biotech assets for continued development. In 2024, Windtree had $8.8 million of expense for research and development (R&D) related to the cardiovascular program. The Company believes that a partnership could eliminate further R&D expenses.

The Company believes that focusing on its new core business will be beneficial for its stockholders. The Company has chosen not to move forward with the cryptocurrency treasury strategy.

“We thank our stockholders for supporting our strategic plan in their proxy voting,” said Jed Latkin, Chief Executive Officer of Windtree. “Our forward-looking plan to generate revenue and future profit with our assets is underway and we are making progress every day. We believe that focusing on our new core business will be beneficial to our stockholders. As such, we have chosen not to move forward with the cryptocurrency treasury strategy and we hope to successfully partner our biotech assets in the near term, which will eliminate R&D expenses which were nearly $9 million in 2024. We look forward to providing updates on this Company transformation.”

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is a diversified company with several divisions and focused on becoming a revenue generating company with future profitability.

Forward Looking Statements

The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should,” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks related to the Company’s ability to begin its environmental services business, wind down the crypto currency strategy, and manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

