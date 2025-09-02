John Snow Labs Announces Program and Keynote Speakers for the Applied AI Summit

LEWES, Del., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced the keynote speaker lineup and program for the Applied AI Summit, formerly the NLP Summit. Taking place October 14-16 online, the conference remains the world’s largest gathering for the applied artificial intelligence (AI) and Generative AI community. This year will focus on learnings from real-world use cases in generative AI and open source projects, healthcare, and AI governance.

The fundamentals of the summit remain the same: a free, virtual conference that brings together practitioners to share knowledge from an industry-focused perspective on what’s actually working in applied AI. Attendees will gain a broader coverage beyond NLP, including multimodal AI systems, data engineering platforms, MLOps, evaluation techniques, AI governance tools, and more. A strong emphasis on applied methods and real-world use cases across industries will remain.

With 50+ technical sessions, case studies, and deep dives into open-source libraries, model architectures, design patterns, and more, this year’s keynote speakers include:

David Talby, CEO at John Snow Labs and Pacific AI

Yuxiong He, Distinguished AI Engineer at Snowflake and co-lead of the Arctic LLM project, formerly the co-founder of Microsoft’s DeepSpeed project

Chi Wang, Senior Research Scientist at Google DeepMind and creator of AutoGen (AG2) and FLAML

Nigam Shah, Chief Data Scientist at Stanford Health Care

Brian Anderson, CEO of the Coalition for Health AI

Chang She, CEO of LanceDB and original contributor to the pandas library

Timothy Huerta, CRIO at Ohio State University

Sarah Gebauer, Senior Consultant at RAND Corporation and founder of Validara Health

“The Applied AI Summit has always been about bringing practitioners together to share what really works in AI—applying state-of-the-art research to real-world applications that deliver impact,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “This year, we’re broadening the conversation beyond NLP to cover multimodal systems—text, images, speech, code, video, and emerging modalities like genomics—because that’s what’s being built today. Our goal is to provide the global AI community with another channel to learn directly from each other, so we can all innovate faster together.”

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journeys Platform, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit (formerly the NLP Summit), the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

