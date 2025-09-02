Unstoppable Domains and 0G Foundation Announce .AGI, the Naming Standard for the Intelligent Internet

San Francisco, California, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unstoppable Domains, an ICANN-accredited registrar and leader in digital identity, today announced a strategic partnership with 0G Foundation, the organization overseeing the leading decentralized AI network, to launch .AGI, a new top level domain for the builders, researchers, and companies shaping artificial general intelligence. The .AGI pre-sale opens today, with onchain minting expected in the next coming months on the 0G blockchain. Unstoppable Domains and 0Galso intend to apply for .AGI in ICANN’s next gTLD application window to bring .AGI to the global DNS.





“.AGI will be the home for AI agents, labs, and platforms that need verifiable identity, payments, and messaging at blockchain speed,” said Michael Heinrich, Co-founder and CEO of 0G. “0G’s decentralized AI stack is purpose built for data intensive AI workloads, and pairing it with Unstoppable naming gives AGI builders the performance and reach they need.”

The timing of .AGI reflects the unprecedented growth in artificial intelligence. Private generative AI investment reached record highs in 2025, and global AI infrastructure spending is projected to reach the trillions by 2030. Autonomous agents and AI native applications are moving from pilots to production across industries, including finance, healthcare, and software. .AGI offers a naming standard for this moment of acceleration, designed for researchers, labs, models, wallets, and platforms that will define the intelligent economy.

“.AGI is about giving the next era of intelligence a trusted namespace and portable identity,” said Sandy Carter, COO of Unstoppable Domains. “Together with 0G, we are delivering modern onchain utility from day one and a clear path to DNS so teams can ship products that work across Web3 and the open internet.”

When minting opens on 0G, .AGI names will come with modern functionality. They will enable onchain websites that resolve natively in Brave Browser, human readable crypto payments across wallets, portable UD dot me profiles for people, agents, and organizations, and encrypted messaging and group chat.

0G brings the performance foundation to make .AGI possible. The company is building a decentralized AI operating system and modular AI Layer 1 designed for high throughput data, storage, and serving. Its infrastructure has been tested at scale, with hundreds of millions of testnet transactions, millions of active accounts, thousands of validators, and record levels of throughput per shard. The ecosystem has attracted hundreds of millions of dollars in financing, backed by global investors and major technology partners.

Unstoppable Domains and 0G intend to file .AGI in ICANN’s next round of applications projected for 2026. If approved, .AGI would gain DNS functionality to complement its onchain utility, unifying Web3 and the open internet for the AGI ecosystem.

The .AGI pre-sale is live now at Unstoppable Domains. Early registrants can secure premium names from https://get.unstoppabledomains.com/agi/ .

About Unstoppable Domains

Launched in 2018, Unstoppable Domains is an ICANN-accredited registrar and leading digital identity platform dedicated to onboarding the world onto DNS and Web3. Unstoppable Domains provides Web3 domains minted on the blockchain, empowering individuals with full ownership and complete control over their digital identities, with no renewal fees. Users can replace lengthy alphanumeric crypto wallet addresses with easy-to-remember human-readable domain names, streamlining their interactions with apps, wallets, exchanges, and marketplaces. Recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers for four consecutive years—2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025—Unstoppable Domains has rapidly grown, boasting over 4.5 million registered domains.

About 0G Foundation

The 0G Foundation , located in the Cayman Islands, is dedicated to driving innovation and growth while maintaining the world’s first decentralized AI operating system. Focused on creating an open, transparent, and scalable infrastructure, it is committed to fostering a vibrant, decentralized ecosystem where AI can operate as a public good. Through strategic partnerships, community initiatives, and innovative technology, it strives to ensure the long-term sustainability and integrity of the 0G network.

