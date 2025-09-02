Top U.S. Honor Roll Hospital Expands Use of INSPIRA™ ART100 System to Lung Transplant Procedures

RA'ANANA, Israel, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspira™ Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) ("Inspira," “Inspira Technologies,” or the "Company"), a pioneer in innovative life-support and diagnostic technologies, today announced that a top U.S. hospital, has expanded its clinical use of the INSPIRA™ ART100 system to lung transplantation procedures, one of the most demanding applications in advanced respiratory care. The hospital was included in the U.S. News & World Report 2025-2026 Best Hospitals Honor Roll of the nation’s top 20 hospitals, and has multiple specialties consistently ranked among the top five nationwide.

This clinical expansion follows the hospital’s positive experience with the ART100 system in prior clinical use. The decision by one of the nation’s most highly ranked hospitals to extend the use of Inspira’s technology into such a critical and complex surgical procedure provides strong external validation of the system’s performance and clinical value. Expanding the application of the ART100 into lung transplantation highlights its potential as a reliable platform for advanced respiratory support across multiple indications.

Dagi Ben-Noon, Chief Executive Officer of Inspira Technologies, stated: “The decision by one of the most decorated and respected medical institutions in the United States to broaden the use of our ART100 system into lung transplantation is a highly meaningful step for Inspira. It reflects the growing confidence leading hospitals are placing in our technology and underscores its potential to become an essential platform in advanced respiratory care. This expansion marks an important step toward establishing the ART100 as part of the standard of care in the most complex surgical settings.”

This U.S. clinical expansion follows Inspira’s recently announced multi-million dollar binding government orders for ART100 systems, underscoring the Company’s growing global footprint and commercial momentum.

Inspira Technologies is a commercial-stage medical device company specializing in advanced respiratory support and real-time blood monitoring solutions. The Company’s U.S. Food and Drug Administration -cleared INSPIRA™ ART100 system is approved for cardiopulmonary bypass in the U.S. and ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation) procedures outside the U.S and serves as a foundation for the development of the INSPIRA ART500, a next-generation system designed to deliver oxygenation while patients remain awake and spontaneously breathing. Inspira Technologies is also advancing HYLA™, a proprietary blood sensor platform offering continuous, non-invasive monitoring. With multiple cleared products, a growing IP portfolio, and strategic streamlining of its operations, Inspira Technologies is increasingly positioned as an attractive platform within the life-support and MedTech landscape. The Company’s recent internal shifts may reflect broader alignment with long-term industry trends, including consolidation, cross-sector collaboration, and potential strategic partnerships. For more information, visit: https://inspira-technologies.com

