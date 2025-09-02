Lake City Bank Opens Newest Branch in Westfield, the Bank’s 9th Office in the Indianapolis Market

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank opened its newest branch in Westfield, Indiana, on September 2, 2025. The new branch marks the bank’s 55th office overall and ninth office in the Indianapolis Region.

"We’re happy to open a Lake City Bank office in the heart of downtown Westfield,” said David M. Findlay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We are confident that our 153-year history as a community bank will bring a welcome commitment to the Westfield community. We are excited to expand our relationships in Westfield and become a part of the vibrant downtown community with strong economic development momentum around us.”

The full-service office is located at 170 Jersey St. and is part The Union at Grand Junction development in downtown Westfield. The development overlooks Grand Junction Plaza and includes apartments, retail and office space, restaurants and public parking. In addition to the new branch, Lake City Bank is a financing partner for the development.

“Similar to our recent branch openings in Indianapolis’ 16 Tech campus and Elkhart’s River District, this mixed-use development fits perfectly with our approach to expanding our footprint. It is an ideal location for our customer-focused team to build upon our strong existing relationships in Westfield and engage with the community,” said Stephanie R. Leniski, Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Banking Officer.

To manage the Westfield office, Stacy R. Oswald, Vice President, Retail Banking Officer, moved to the new location from the bank’s Fishers office. She joined the bank in 2024 and has 23 years of experience in financial services. She is a Westfield resident and is active in the community.





The Retail Banking team members of Lake City Bank’s Westfield office pictured at Grand Junction Plaza, directly across the street from the new branch. Pictured left to right: Stacy Oswald, Vice President, Retail Banking Officer; Juliana Wright, Retail Banker; Lisa Smith, Retail Banker; Nelly Collana, Senior Retail Banker.

Lake City Bank, a $7 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank’s community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit www.lakecitybank.com.

Contact

Luke Weick

Vice President

Marketing Manager

(574) 267-9198 x47279 office

(260) 431-7061 mobile

luke.weick@lakecitybank.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e1654f14-1a9e-412f-895c-3f1121a78dcf