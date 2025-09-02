James Hardie Industries (JHX) Drops 34% Amid Channel Inventory Destocking Disclosure -- Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 20, 2025, investors in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE: JHX) saw the price of their shares crash $9.79 (-34%) after the company reported its Q1 2026 financial results and revealed problems with its North America business, its largest reporting segment.

The company’s earnings disclosures have prompted national shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman to open an investigation into whether James Hardie may have misled investors about the sustainability of its business model, including its sales practices in North America.

James Hardie Industries plc (JHX) Investigation:

James Hardie provides fiber cement and fiber gypsum building solutions. Its North America segment, the company’s largest, manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, and related accessories for sale in the United States and Canada.

The investigation is focused on the propriety of James Hardie’s May 2025 assurances to investors that “the strength of our brand and the attractiveness of our value propositions to customers has and will enable James Hardie to structurally grow through expansions and contractions.”

The company’s assurances may have come into question on August 19, 2025, when it reported dismal Q1 2026 results and disappointing forward guidance. More specifically, the company disclosed that North America sales volumes declined 12% year-over-year and admitted that it had seen its customers destock their inventory in April through May. The company also said its reduced outlook was based on customers’ inventory levels.

This news drove the price of James Hardie shares sharply lower on August 20, 2025.

“We’re investigating whether James Hardie may have misled investors about possibly overloading its customers with excess inventory,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

