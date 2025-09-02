Chendu, China, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 30th and 31st, 2025, the “Let Love End Straying” public welfare adoption event co-sponsored by KUOSER, FUAMEY and QUEENMORE was successfully concluded at the Chengdu International Afro-Cultural Heritage Expo Park. The two-day event featured fashion PK, pet quizzes, pet obstacle race, adoption trials and photo shoots with dogs, allowed the public to feel the positive energy brought by puppies and kittens, hoped to help these stray dogs and cats find their own loving families.



KUOSER and FUAMEY, QUEENMORE launched an offline charity event to end the wandering of love

The event invited 27 stray dogs and cats from Chengdu Warm Animal Rescue Center, tailored a number of interactive areas for them and attracted many people to visit and participate. Among them, the link “taking photos with dogs and cats” encouraged people to express their care for stray dogs and cats through the medium of photos so that more people will pay attention to these stray dogs and cats. In addition, for every product sold on that day of the event, KUOSER, FUAMEY and QUEENMORE will donate 10 g of dog food to the Warm Animal Rescue Center so that every purchase can be turned into a practical help for stray cats and dogs. Since their founding, KUOSER, FUAMEY and QUEENMORE have been committed to protecting the health and vitality of dogs and cats by guaranteeing quality with love.

Video Link: https://youtu.be/xXMNDKwkKI4?si=g1B9ykAD7a0CMZ-e

While awakening emotional resonance, public welfare activities will also focus on the actual effectiveness of public welfare. The “Let Love, End Straying” activity invited the public to raise dry food for stray dogs and stray kittens. At the same time called for more people to pay attention to adoption through this activity. A large number of users signed the “Letter of Intent” at the scene and learned more about the dogs and cats with the staff of the Warm Animal Rescue Center, waiting for the end of the event to give the dogs and cats a warm home.

KUOSER, FUAMEY and QUEENMORE have long taken it as their mission to support the rescue of stray animals and improve the well-being of pets. According to the data provided by the Warm Animal Rescue Center, the number of stray dogs and cats in China was more than 80 million and continued to grow. So how to improve their survival plight and how to enhance their survival index have become important propositions. In fact, around this issue, as early as the inception of KUOSER, FUAMEY and QUEENMORE have joined forces to launch a donation campaign. After the event, KUOSER, FUAMEY and QUEENMORE in the name of the official joint donation of 500 pounds of dog food.

At the same time, KUOSER, FUAMEY and QUEENMORE are also expanding the scale of their charity work internally, aiming to be the link between rescuers and adopters and to help more stray animals find warm and loving homes. KUOSER, FUAMEY and QUEENMORE have already completed the Chengdu event in China and will be heading to California, US to continue the “Let Love End Straying” event! They will invite more loving partners to join them in promoting a harmonious society between people and pets. Please stay tuned for more information!

