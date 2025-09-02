Real Intent and RealScout Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Real Estate Agent and Brokerage Lead Generation

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Intent and RealScout today announced a strategic partnership that combines exclusive lead data with automated nurturing technology. Enabled by this partnership, Real Intent is launching Listing Engine , a new product that supercharges its pioneering 1AgentPerZip™ platform with RealScout's proven conversion capabilities.





Real Intent created the world's first ZIP code exclusivity lead program through 1AgentPerZip™, granting one agent sole access to all predictive buyer and seller intent data in their chosen territory. While agents typically spend $5,000-$10,000+ annually competing for shared leads, 1AgentPerZip™ eliminates competition through exclusive territorial rights.

Partnership Enables Listing Engine

The strategic partnership integrates RealScout's MLS-powered automated nurturing platform into Real Intent's exclusive data offering. Real Intent's new Listing Engine product combines the company's proprietary intent data with RealScout's technology to automatically convert leads into listing appointments.

"This partnership transforms our Real Intent platform," said Aaron Rafferty, Real Intent’s CEO. "By integrating RealScout's nurturing automation with our exclusive territorial data, we're creating an end-to-end system that no agent has had access to before."

Listing Engine features:

Real Intent's exclusive ZIP code intent data

RealScout-powered automated nurturing workflows

MLS-integrated property alerts and home value updates

Behavioral tracking identifying transaction-ready moments

Mobile notifications through RealScout's technology



Proven Results

Beta testing shows Real Intent's Listing Engine achieves 8% lead-to-appointment conversion rates, significantly exceeding the 3-5% industry average. The combination of exclusive access through 1AgentPerZip™ and RealScout's automated engagement drives these results.

The partnership leverages Real Intent's exclusive territorial data with RealScout's position as a top lead nurture platform in real estate. RealScout's sophisticated marketing automation technology, combined with deep MLS integrations and market data, helps high-performance teams and brokerages convert leads through automated engagement that eliminates guesswork and maximizes ROI.

Real Intent’s Listing Engine product combines the predictive power of its data platform with the efficacy of RealScout’s nurturing system.

Availability

Real Intent's Listing Engine, powered by the RealScout partnership, is available to new and existing Real Intent customers. Each ZIP code can only have one agent due to the exclusive 1AgentPerZip™ model.

Agents can check zipcode availability on the Real Intent website .

About Real Intent

Real Intent operates the world's first ZIP code exclusivity lead program through 1AgentPerZip™. Founded in 2024, the company provides agents exclusive access to AI-driven predictive buyer and seller data in their chosen territories. The platform identifies consumers likely to transact real estate, delivering 600+ high-intent leads per ZIP code annually. Real Intent serves over 1,000 agents who benefit from true territorial monopoly over their market's lead data.

Real Intent is a subsidiary of Standard Labs . Follow Real Intent on LinkedIn .

