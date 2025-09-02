Canterbury Capital Wealth Management Announces Launch of Fully Independent RIA, Offering an Entrepreneurial, Comprehensive Approach to Wealth Management

Tuscaloosa, Ala., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veteran financial advisor Blake Butler announced the launch of Canterbury Capital Wealth Management, LLC, an independent registered investment advisor (RIA), which will serve clients in all aspects of their financial lives, from investments and insurance to tax and estate planning, providing integrated advice coupled with execution.

Before launching an independent advisory firm, Butler’s seven-member team was affiliated with Northwestern Mutual. Canterbury Capital brings together diverse professionals from across the financial services landscape, including investment managers, a tax accountant, an estate planning attorney and professionals with experience navigating government retirement programs.

“With the launch of our RIA, we can offer our clients true integration and the freedom to choose the strategies that we believe are right for them,” said Butler. “I come from a long line of entrepreneurs and am excited to offer comprehensive wealth management. Our goal is to add value – to go beyond advice by offering execution, along with the best technology and investment options.”

Canterbury Capital Wealth Management specializes in serving entrepreneurs with both their complex personal and business finances. Named for Butler’s family farm in Demopolis, Ala., Canterbury Capital caters to two primary segments: current and retired business owners and physicians.

The firm provides in-house investment management, offering access to diverse financial products, including stocks/bonds, mutual funds, ETFs and alternative investments and has its own proprietary strategies – Canterbury Capital Strategies – providing tax managed investments to both qualified and non-qualified investors.

In connection with its RIA launch, Canterbury Capital Wealth Management selected Charles Schwab as its primary custodian. Additionally, the practice partnered with Fusion Financial Partners for technology and operations transition support and turned to MarketCounsel Consulting and the Hamburger Law Firm for regulatory compliance and legal counsel.







About Canterbury Capital Wealth Management

