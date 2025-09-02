After hitting $100M in 30 days, Wallet V teases “Mobile Airdrops Launchpad”

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wallet V, the fast-growing non-custodial mobile trading app, after hitting USD $100M in trading volume in the first 30 days of launching, just made two big announcements relating to its much-anticipated development in the Hyperliquid ecosystem.

Introducing VDrop: “Launchpad right in your pocket”

While full details remain under wraps, VDrop is positioned as a major event where traders’ accumulated VPoints will earn them proportionate token airdrops.

It's simple yet powerful. Anyone can instantly launch tokens with just a few clicks, with VDrop’s smart contract setting up an automatic liquidity pool for the newly-created token on a leading DEX (decentralized exchange). The token creation and subsequent trading will happen entirely on HyperEVM, Hyperliquid’s smart contract layer.

What makes VDrop powerful is that Token Creators get real holders for the newly created token on day 1. And the best part? These holders are all crypto traders. Token Creator gets to choose how to allocate the token supply to the VPoints holders (from the VPoints Leaderboard). This was the challenge that previous launchpads like Pump.Fun were missing (no holders for new tokens). Yet, Pump.Fun brought millions of users and tens of billions of trading volume to Solana in a single week, with Pump.Fun’s top trader netting about $40 million in profits. History does not repeat but often rhymes.

Introducing VPoints: “Earns you airdrop potentials”

Wallet V announced the official launch of VPoints, its new in-app rewards system that lets traders earn points simply by trading in the app. Every swap, perpetual trade, and referral earns you VPoints. But VPoints is not just a points system.

Top VPoints holders will be eligible to receive airdrops via VDrop, its launchpad scheduled to go live in three weeks, promising to take community rewards to the next level. What’s more, VPoints follows a deflationary schedule - early adopters will earn more VPoints per dollar traded.

“VPoints are designed to reward our most active traders and community members, with perks and airdrops coming as soon as three weeks,” said Peter Ip, Wallet V’s Chief Marketing Officer and spokesperson. “Wallet V is a non-custodial wallet, and has one of the lowest trading fees. The more you trade and the earlier you get in, the more you earn. It’s that simple.”

Conclusion

As a Wallet V user, the more VPoints you hold, the higher airdrop potential you can get from the Token Creators.

As a Token Creator, your tokenomics is much better with plenty of real holders of your token on Day 1, who can trade and add liquidity for your token.

This two-step rollout (VPoints today, VDrop in three weeks) signals Wallet V’s continued mission to blend powerful DeFi trading with user-first rewards, giving traders not only competitive fees and seamless mobile experience, but also meaningful incentives to stay active.

Why Wallet V?

Wallet V has quickly gained traction in the DeFi space for its:

Non-custodial wallet — users always own their funds.



Hyperliquid integration — perpetuals trading on mobile, anytime, anywhere.



Seamless user experience — built for both casual and pro traders.



Rapid growth — $100M+ in trading volume in its first month.



Now, with VPoints and VDrop, Wallet V is doubling down on rewarding its early adopters and attracting new traders looking for both airdrops and fun.

Traders who want to start earning VPoints today can download Wallet V now and begin trading right away.

About Wallet V

Wallet V is a mobile non-custodial wallet designed for “DeFi-on-the-go”. By integrating best-in-class DeFi protocols directly into a mobile experience, Wallet V empowers traders to act on opportunities instantly — without giving up control of their assets.

For more information, visit dl.walletv.io or follow us on X at @WalletV_io.

