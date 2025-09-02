North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Market 2025-2034: ABB, Siemens, Renown Electric, K+S Services, and TECO-Westinghouse Dominate

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Market Size and Share - Outlook Report, Forecast Trends and Growth Analysis (2025-2034)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



North America motor repair and maintenance market stood at a value of around USD 4.37 billion in 2024. The market is further expected to grow in the forecast period of 2025-2034 at a CAGR of 3.50% to reach USD 6.16 billion by 2034.



Overhaul Segment Holds a Significant Share in the North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Industry



Overhauling is highly preferred for complex motors which require regular checks. Overhaul is cost-effective and reduces labour costs. Overhauling also extends the life span of motors and can prevent critical breakdown. Additionally, overhauling restores the performance of motors, thereby increasing their productivity. These factors are aiding the growth of the segment. Furthermore, overhauling is less time consuming than other repair and maintenance techniques, which is likely to be a major driving factor in the market growth.



In North America, the advancements in the automation industry are leading to a shift in the way repair and maintenance services are carried out. The employment of intricate machinery in various end use industries of the region is expected to enhance the demand for these services. Further, the rising expenditure on preventive maintenance (PM) checks of electric motors owing to their ability to lessen the risk factor, save energy, reduce downtime, and increase equipment life is expected to aid the market growth in the region.



Motor Repair and Maintenance: Market Segmentation



Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into:

General Repair

Overhaul

The general repair segment can be further divided based on type into bearing, stator, and rotor, among others.



On the basis of service, the market is segmented into:

On-site Service

Off-site Service

The different end uses considered in the market report are as follows:

Utilities

HVAC

Food and Beverage

Mining

Others

Based on region, the market can be bifurcated into:

United States

Canada

Rising Demand in Various End Use Sectors to Boost the Growth of the North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Industry



The rising application of motor repair and maintenance in various end use industries including utilities, HVAC, food and beverage, oil and gas, and mining to boost the operational efficiency of machinery is driving the market. In addition to this, in manufacturing and industrial facilities, the increasing focus on maintaining equipment and motor systems to enhance the business profitability and productivity is anticipated to augment the market in the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing demand for repairing a motor instead of replacing it with a new one in order to reduce its associated costs is likely to be a key driving factor in the market growth in North America.



Key Industry Players in the North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Market



The report gives a detailed analysis of the following key players in the North America motor repair and maintenance market, covering their competitive landscape, capacity, and latest developments like mergers, acquisitions, and investments, expansions of capacity, and plant turnarounds:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Renown Electric

K+S Services, Inc.

TECO-Westinghouse

Others

The comprehensive report provides an in-depth assessment of the market based on the Porter's five forces model along with giving a SWOT analysis.



Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Size 2024-2025

1.2 Market Growth 2025(F)-2034(F)

1.3 Key Demand Drivers

1.4 Key Players and Competitive Structure

1.5 Industry Best Practices

1.6 Recent Trends and Developments

1.7 Industry Outlook



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

2.1 Market Trends

2.2 Key Verticals

2.3 Key Countries

2.4 Supplier Power

2.5 Buyer Power

2.6 Key Market Opportunities and Risks

2.7 Key Initiatives by Stakeholders



3 Economic Summary

3.1 GDP Outlook

3.2 GDP Per Capita Growth

3.3 Inflation Trends

3.4 Democracy Index

3.5 Gross Public Debt Ratios

3.6 Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

3.7 Population Outlook

3.8 Urbanisation Trends



4 Country Risk Profiles

4.1 Country Risk

4.2 Business Climate



5 North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Market Analysis

5.1 Key Industry Highlights

5.2 North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Historical Market (2018-2024)

5.3 North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Market Forecast (2025-2034)

5.4 North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Market by Type

5.4.1 General Repair

5.4.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.4.1.3 Breakup by Type

5.4.1.3.1 Bearing

5.4.1.3.2 Stator

5.4.1.3.3 Rotor

5.4.1.3.4 Others

5.4.2 Overhaul

5.4.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.4.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5 North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Market by Service

5.5.1 On-site Service

5.5.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.5.2 Off-site Service

5.5.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.5.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.6 North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Market by End Use

5.6.1 Utilities

5.6.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.6.2 HVAC

5.6.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.6.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.6.3 Food and Beverage

5.6.3.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.6.3.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.6.4 Mining

5.6.4.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

5.6.4.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

5.6.5 Others

5.7 North America Motor Repair and Maintenance Market by Country

5.7.1 United States

5.7.2 Canada



6 Regional Analysis

6.1 United States

6.1.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.1.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.1.3 Breakup by Type

6.1.4 Breakup by Service

6.1.5 Breakup by End Use

6.1.6 Breakup by Region

6.1.6.1 Central Canada

6.1.6.2 The Prairie Provinces

6.1.6.3 West Coast

6.1.6.4 Others

6.2 Canada

6.2.1 Historical Trend (2018-2024)

6.2.2 Forecast Trend (2025-2034)

6.2.3 Breakup by Type

6.2.4 Breakup by Service

6.2.5 Breakup by End Use

6.2.6 Breakup by Region

6.2.6.1 South

6.2.6.2 Mid West

6.2.6.3 West

6.2.6.4 North East



7 Market Dynamics

7.1 SWOT Analysis

7.1.1 Strengths

7.1.2 Weaknesses

7.1.3 Opportunities

7.1.4 Threats

7.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7.2.1 Supplier's Power

7.2.2 Buyer's Power

7.2.3 Threat of New Entrants

7.2.4 Degree of Rivalry

7.2.5 Threat of Substitutes

7.3 Key Indicators for Demand

7.4 Key Indicators for Price



8 Value Chain Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Supplier Selection

9.2 Key Global Players

9.3 Key Regional Players

9.4 Key Player Strategies

9.5 Company Profiles

9.5.1 ABB Ltd.

9.5.1.1 Company Overview

9.5.1.2 Product Portfolio

9.5.1.3 Demographic Reach and Achievements

9.5.1.4 Certifications

9.5.2 Siemens AG

9.5.3 Renown Electric

9.5.4 K+S Services, Inc.

9.5.5 TECO-Westinghouse

9.5.6 Others



